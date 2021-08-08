DU Cut-Off List: Hindu College’s First, Second Cut-Off Marks From 2020
DU Cut-Off List: In the first list at Hindu College, cut-offs touched 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) programmes – Physics, Mathematics, and Statistics.
The University of Delhi affiliated, Hindu College is one of the premium colleges of the university offering undergraduate programmes such as-- B.Com, BA (Hons) English, Economics, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics, etc. Like all other DU affiliated colleges, Hindu College announces its cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.
In the first cut-off list, at Hindu College, cut-offs touched 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) programmes – Physics, Mathematics, and Statistics. In Mathematics, the cut-off rose by 1.25 percentage points from 2019 and in for Statistics, by 1.5 points.
In second cut-off list, the cut-off marks for the BCom course (98.25%) had dropped below Economics (98.75%). Admissions were closed in BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and BSc (Hons) Zoology under the second cut-off list.
Below are the tables of DU Cut-off marks of Hindu College:
DU Cut-Off: Hindu College’s Opening Cut-Offs From 2020
Programmes
Cut-Off Marks In Per Cent
BA (Hons)
Economics
99.25
English
98.5
Hindi
92
History
98.75
Philosophy
97
Political Science
99.5
Sociology
98.75
BCom (Hons)
99.25
BSc (Hons)
Botany
97
Chemistry
98.33
Mathematics
99
Physics
99.33
Statistics
99.25
Zoology
97.33
DU Cut-off: Second Cut-Off For Unreserved Seats
Subject
1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
99.25
98.75
BA (Hons) English
98.5
Closed
BA (Hons) Hindi
92
Closed
BA (Hons) History
98.75
Closed
BA (Hons) Philosophy
97
97
BA (Hons) Political Science
99.5
Closed
BA (Hons) Sociology
98.75
98.5
BCom (Hons)
99.25
98.25
BSc (Hons) Botany
97
96
BSc (Hons) Chemistry
98.33
Closed
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
99
98.75
BSc (Hons) Physics
99.33
Closed
BSc (Hons) Statistics
99.25
97.75
BSc (Hons) Zoology
97.33
Closed