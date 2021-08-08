DU Cut-Off: Check last year's Hindu College cut-off marks

The University of Delhi affiliated, Hindu College is one of the premium colleges of the university offering undergraduate programmes such as-- B.Com, BA (Hons) English, Economics, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics, etc. Like all other DU affiliated colleges, Hindu College announces its cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

In the first cut-off list, at Hindu College, cut-offs touched 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) programmes – Physics, Mathematics, and Statistics. In Mathematics, the cut-off rose by 1.25 percentage points from 2019 and in for Statistics, by 1.5 points.

In second cut-off list, the cut-off marks for the BCom course (98.25%) had dropped below Economics (98.75%). Admissions were closed in BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and BSc (Hons) Zoology under the second cut-off list.

Below are the tables of DU Cut-off marks of Hindu College:

DU Cut-Off: Hindu College’s Opening Cut-Offs From 2020

Programmes Cut-Off Marks In Per Cent BA (Hons) Economics 99.25 English 98.5 Hindi 92 History 98.75 Philosophy 97 Political Science 99.5 Sociology 98.75 BCom (Hons) 99.25 BSc (Hons) Botany 97 Chemistry 98.33 Mathematics 99 Physics 99.33 Statistics 99.25 Zoology 97.33





DU Cut-off: Second Cut-Off For Unreserved Seats

Subject 1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) 2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 99.25 98.75 BA (Hons) English 98.5 Closed BA (Hons) Hindi 92 Closed BA (Hons) History 98.75 Closed BA (Hons) Philosophy 97 97 BA (Hons) Political Science 99.5 Closed BA (Hons) Sociology 98.75 98.5 BCom (Hons) 99.25 98.25 BSc (Hons) Botany 97 96 BSc (Hons) Chemistry 98.33 Closed BSc (Hons) Mathematics 99 98.75 BSc (Hons) Physics 99.33 Closed BSc (Hons) Statistics 99.25 97.75 BSc (Hons) Zoology 97.33 Closed



