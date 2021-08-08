  • Home
DU Cut-Off List: Hindu College’s First, Second Cut-Off Marks From 2020

DU Cut-Off List: In the first list at Hindu College, cut-offs touched 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) programmes – Physics, Mathematics, and Statistics.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 2:31 pm IST

DU Cut-Off: Check last year's Hindu College cut-off marks
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi affiliated, Hindu College is one of the premium colleges of the university offering undergraduate programmes such as-- B.Com, BA (Hons) English, Economics, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics, etc. Like all other DU affiliated colleges, Hindu College announces its cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

In the first cut-off list, at Hindu College, cut-offs touched 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) programmes – Physics, Mathematics, and Statistics. In Mathematics, the cut-off rose by 1.25 percentage points from 2019 and in for Statistics, by 1.5 points.

In second cut-off list, the cut-off marks for the BCom course (98.25%) had dropped below Economics (98.75%). Admissions were closed in BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and BSc (Hons) Zoology under the second cut-off list.

Below are the tables of DU Cut-off marks of Hindu College:

DU Cut-Off: Hindu College’s Opening Cut-Offs From 2020

Programmes

Cut-Off Marks In Per Cent

BA (Hons)

Economics

99.25

English

98.5

Hindi

92

History

98.75

Philosophy

97

Political Science

99.5

Sociology

98.75

BCom (Hons)

99.25

BSc (Hons)

Botany

97

Chemistry

98.33

Mathematics

99

Physics

99.33

Statistics

99.25

Zoology

97.33


DU Cut-off: Second Cut-Off For Unreserved Seats

Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

99.25

98.75

BA (Hons) English

98.5

Closed

BA (Hons) Hindi

92

Closed

BA (Hons) History

98.75

Closed

BA (Hons) Philosophy

97

97

BA (Hons) Political Science

99.5

Closed

BA (Hons) Sociology

98.75

98.5

BCom (Hons)

99.25

98.25

BSc (Hons) Botany

97

96

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

98.33

Closed

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

99

98.75

BSc (Hons) Physics

99.33

Closed

BSc (Hons) Statistics

99.25

97.75

BSc (Hons) Zoology

97.33

Closed


