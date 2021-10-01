Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Cut-Off 2021: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Sets 100% Cut-Off For Psychology

DU Cut-Off 2021: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Sets 100% Cut-Off For Psychology

JMC College Cut-Off List: The cut-offs have increased by a mark, or 1.75 percentage points, in both BCom and BCom (H). For Mathematics, the cut-off has risen by 0.5 percentage points— from 95% to 95.5%.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 1:36 pm IST
DU Cut-Off 2021: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Sets 100% Cut-Off For Psychology
JMC releases first cut-off list
Image credit: Official Website
New Delhi:

Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for admission under the first list DU cut-off 2021. The highest cut-off has been set at 100% for BA (Hons) Psychology programme, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from last year. The cut-off has increased by a mark, or 0.75 percentage points, in Political Science, while for History, it has remained the same— 97.25%. The cut-off has sharply increased by 5 percentage points for Hindi — from 60% to 70%.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

DU CUT-OFF 2021 LIVE UPDATES

The cut-offs have increased by a mark, or 1.75 percentage points, in both BCom and BCom (H). For Mathematics, the cut-off has risen by 0.5 percentage points— from 95% to 95.5%.

Colleges affiliated to the Delhi University have started releasing the first cut-off list. Admission under the first DU cut-off 2021 begins from Monday, October 4.

JMC DU Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:

Subject

1st DU Cut-off List 2021 (In %)

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

98.5

97.75

BA (Hons) English

97-99

96.5-98

BA (Hons) Hindi

70

65

BA (Hons) History

97.25

97.25

BA (Hons) Political Science

99.75

99

BA (Hons) Psychology

100

98.5

BA (Hons) Sociology

98.5

95

BCom (Hons)

98

96.75

BCom

97.25

95.5

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

95.5

95


Click here for more Education News

RELATED NEWS

DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE: 98.5% For Economics At JMC, 96% For Maths At Deshbandhu College
Live | DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE: 98.5% For Economics At JMC, 96% For Maths At Deshbandhu College
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 List Released By Aryabhatta College
DU 1st Cut-Off 2021 List Released By Aryabhatta College
DU To Release 1st Cut Off List Today; Some Colleges May Set 100 Per Cent
DU To Release 1st Cut Off List Today; Some Colleges May Set 100 Per Cent
DU To Release First Cut-Off List For UG Courses Tomorrow
DU To Release First Cut-Off List For UG Courses Tomorrow
DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks

LATEST NEWS

Live | DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE: 98.5% For Economics At JMC, 96% For Maths At Deshbandhu College
Oct 1, 2021
AP ICET 2021 Results Out; Check The List Of Toppers Here
Oct 1, 2021
MHT CET Result 2021 Declared For MCA, MArch And MHMCT CETs
Oct 1, 2021
AP ICET Result 2021 Declared; Over 90 Per Cent Qualify
Oct 1, 2021
AP ECET 2021 Result Declared
Oct 1, 2021

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources