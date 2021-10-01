DU Cut-Off 2021: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Sets 100% Cut-Off For Psychology

Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for admission under the first list DU cut-off 2021. The highest cut-off has been set at 100% for BA (Hons) Psychology programme, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from last year. The cut-off has increased by a mark, or 0.75 percentage points, in Political Science, while for History, it has remained the same— 97.25%. The cut-off has sharply increased by 5 percentage points for Hindi — from 60% to 70%.

The cut-offs have increased by a mark, or 1.75 percentage points, in both BCom and BCom (H). For Mathematics, the cut-off has risen by 0.5 percentage points— from 95% to 95.5%.

Colleges affiliated to the Delhi University have started releasing the first cut-off list. Admission under the first DU cut-off 2021 begins from Monday, October 4.

JMC DU Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:

Subject 1st DU Cut-off List 2021 (In %) 1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 98.5 97.75 BA (Hons) English 97-99 96.5-98 BA (Hons) Hindi 70 65 BA (Hons) History 97.25 97.25 BA (Hons) Political Science 99.75 99 BA (Hons) Psychology 100 98.5 BA (Hons) Sociology 98.5 95 BCom (Hons) 98 96.75 BCom 97.25 95.5 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 95





