DU Cut-Off 2021: In Science, Cut-Offs Touch 100% For Computer Science, Physics

DU first cut0-off list has been released today

In science courses, 100% cut-off has been set for Computer Science at Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. Delhi University’s Ramjas College has demanded a 100% cut-off for Physics. The cut-off scores for admission to undergraduate science programmes in Delhi University have soared higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

At Hindu College, cut-offs touch 99.50% in BSc (Hons) Statistics and 99% for BSc (Honours) Chemistry. While it is 99% for Mathematics, for Physics and Zoology, it is 99.66% and 97.66 %, respectively. In the case of Mathematics and Botany, the cut-off has remained the same as that of last year’s.

Delhi University released the first list of minimum scores, DU cut-off 2021, on Friday. The DU admission 2021 begins on Monday, October 4.

Cut-offs in the science programmes have risen in practically all courses at Hansraj College. For the Computer Science programme, the college has set a cut-off at full 100 per cent. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by one point from 98 per cent to 99 per cent in 2021. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by 1.33 percentage points and the Chemistry by two points.

At Lady Shri Ram College, which offers only two BSc (Honours) programmes, Mathematics and Statistics, cut-offs have risen for both. While the LSR's cut-offs for Statistics is 99.25 per cent this year, for Mathematics, it’s 98.50 per cent.

Miranda House cut-offs for Science have remained the same for Mathematics with 98.75 per cent as that of last year. The cut-off marks for Physics this year is 98.33 per cent, an increase of 0.33 percentage points. There are marginal increases in Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology as well.

At North Campus’ Kirori Mal College, the cut-off marks have increased this year from last year’s marks. DU first cut-off for BA (Honours) Political Science at Kirori Mal College was 99 per cent last year, while it is 99.75 per cent this year. The cut off marks for BA (Hons) Economics has risen by one percentage point from last year’s 98.5 per cent to 9.50 per cent this year.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University has released its minimum scores for admission under the first list DU cut-off 2021. For Mathematics, the cut-off has risen by 0.5 percentage points— from 95% to 95.5%.