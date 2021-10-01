DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science
At Delhi University’s Hindu College, the cut-off soared as high as 100% for Political Science, recording an increase of 0.5 percentage points over last year’s.
The Delhi University’s Hindu College released its first DU cut-off list 2021 for undergraduate courses on Friday and the scores are higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The cut-off soared as high as 100% for Political Science at Hindu College this year, recording an increase of 0.5 percentage points over last year’s.
Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here
The cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics and B Com (Hons) courses are 99.75 per cent and 99.75 per cent, respectively. The minimum marks required to get admission in BA (Hons) English is 99.25 per cent for both the courses.
In 2020, the minimum marks required to get admission in BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Political Science were 98.5 per cent and 99.5 per cent respectively.
Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.
DU Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats At Hindu College
Subject
DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %)
DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
99.75
99.25
BA (Hons) English
99.25
98.5
BA (Hons) Hindi
95.50
92
BA (Hons) History
99.50
98.75
BA (Hons) Philosophy
97.75
97
BA (Hons) Political Science
100
99.5
BA (Hons) Sociology
98.75
98.75
BCom (Hons)
99.75
99.25
Bsc (Hons) Botany
97
97
Bsc (Hons) Chemistry
99
98.33
Bsc (Hons) Mathematics
99
99
Bsc (Hons) Physics
99.66
99.33
Bsc (Hons) Statistics
99.50
99.25
Bsc (Hons) Zoology
97.66
97.33