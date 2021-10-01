  • Home
  DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science

DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College Cut-Offs Soar At 100% For Political Science

At Delhi University’s Hindu College, the cut-off soared as high as 100% for Political Science, recording an increase of 0.5 percentage points over last year’s.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 5:33 pm IST

DU Cut-Off 2021: Hindu College cut-off released
New Delhi:

The Delhi University’s Hindu College released its first DU cut-off list 2021 for undergraduate courses on Friday and the scores are higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The cut-off soared as high as 100% for Political Science at Hindu College this year, recording an increase of 0.5 percentage points over last year’s.

The cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics and B Com (Hons) courses are 99.75 per cent and 99.75 per cent, respectively. The minimum marks required to get admission in BA (Hons) English is 99.25 per cent for both the courses.

In 2020, the minimum marks required to get admission in BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Political Science were 98.5 per cent and 99.5 per cent respectively.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

DU Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats At Hindu College

Subject

DU Cut-Off 2021 (In %)

DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

99.75


99.25

BA (Hons) English

99.25

98.5

BA (Hons) Hindi

95.50


92

BA (Hons) History

99.50

98.75

BA (Hons) Philosophy

97.75


97

BA (Hons) Political Science

100


99.5

BA (Hons) Sociology

98.75

98.75

BCom (Hons)

99.75

99.25

Bsc (Hons) Botany

97

97

Bsc (Hons) Chemistry

99

98.33

Bsc (Hons) Mathematics

99

99

Bsc (Hons) Physics

99.66

99.33

Bsc (Hons) Statistics

99.50


99.25

Bsc (Hons) Zoology

97.66

97.33




