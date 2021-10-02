List of documents required for Delhi University (DU) UG admission 2021-22

The University of Delhi (DU) will allow the candidates to register online at the college websites for admission to the affiliated colleges of the university between October 4 and October 7. Candidates meeting the required DU first cut-off 2021 will be eligible to apply online for the academic session 2021-22. Candidates can register online at the specific colleges and upload the required documents.

The first cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2021-2022 has been notified by the different colleges of the university on October 1, 2021.

“The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (First Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the enclosed charts. The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the first admission cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time,” the official statements reads.

Each affiliated college of Delhi University has issued a set of guidelines to admit students to the university. Several colleges have also provided extra eligibility criteria and relaxations to female students and students under minority community for the admission to the university.

Candidates who meet the DU third cut-off 2021 but fail to attend the document verification on the stipulated time will not be given a chance to attend the document verification during the next round.

Documents Required For DU Admission 2021

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 10 Board examination certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate

Conduct certificate

Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate

OBC (non- creamy layer) certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs

DU Admission Process 2021

Candidates meeting the required DU cut-off can apply for DU admission online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Check the college affiliated to DU and course-wise DU first cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit