DU Cut-Off 2021: Check Science Cut-Off Marks Of Top Colleges From Last Year

DU cut off 2021 soon; Science closing cut-off marks from 2020

The Delhi University, DU, will release the cut-off marks for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The university will likely release the first cut-off list by October 1. The admission process, like last year, will be held online as a “contactless admission process”. Candidates seeking admission can check the closing cut-off marks of top colleges including Hansraj College, and Lady Shri Ram College from last year. The DU cut-off marks are the mimimum percentage of marks required by the students in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university.

The Delhi University colleges release the cut-off marks for BA, BCom and BSc courses and students meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. At Hindu College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks crossed 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, while the opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College for BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 97.25 per cent and for admission to BSc (Hons) Statistics, it was 99.75 per cent.

Admission to Science courses at Ramjas College closed at 95.33 per cent for Zoology programmes. At Kirorimal College, admissions for Physics and Botany programmes for unreserved category students closed at 93.33 per cent and 95.66 per cent respectively, Lady Sri Ram college closed the admission to Statistics programmes at 97 per cent last year.

Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year

Colleges Programmes Cut-Off Hansraj College Mathematics 96.75 per cent Physics 97.33 per cent Chemistry 96 per cent Kirorimal College Physics 95.66 per cent Statistics 96.50 per cent Chemistry 95 per cent Mathematics 96.5 per cent Lady Shri Ram College for Women Statistics 97 per cent Mathematics 97.25 per cent Hindu College Chemistry 97 per cent Zoology 96.33 per cent Physics 99.33 per cent Mathematics 97.75 per cent Ramjas College Chemistry 94.66 per cent Mathematics 96 per cent Physics 95.66 per cent





DU UG Admission Process 2021

Candidates meeting DU cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

DU will verify the documents uploaded by the applicants during the online admission process and will approve the admission at the affiliated colleges of DU after scrutiny. Candidates have to pay the admission fee after they are shortlisted for Delhi University UG admission.