DU’s Miranda College has released its first cut-off list. The cut-off for BA (Hons) English is 99 per cent, similar to that of last year, and for Political Science, it is 99.75. per cent, recording a marginal increase of 0.75 percentage point. The cut-off list shows an increase of 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in popular courses like Political Science (Hons), some combinations of BA Programme, Physics (Hons), etc.

The Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to retain first rank for the fifth year in a row in the college wise NIRF rankings 2021 released last month.

There is a separate Miranda House cut-off 2021 for General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, KM, PwD categories.

DU Miranda House Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:





Subject 1st DU Cut-off 2021 (In %) 1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Bengali 70 70 BA (Hons) Economics 99.50 98.75 BA (Hons) English 99 99 BA (Hons) Geography 98.75 98.5 BA (Hons) Hindi 93.50 92 BA (Hons) History 99.25 98.75 BA (Hons) Philosophy 97.50 97 BA (Hons) Political Science 99.75 99 BA (Hons) Sanskrit 78 75 BA (Hons) Sociology 98.75 98.5 BSc (Hons) Botany 97 97 BSc (Hons) Chemistry 97.33 97.33 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 98.75 98.75 BSc (Hons) Physics 98.33 98 BSc (Hons) Zoology 98 97.67

Delhi University usually counts cut-off on the basis of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained in class 12.

The cut-offs are higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks in this year’s CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Based on the cut-off list released today, students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at the official site— du.ac.in — and fill options. The entire admission process will be conducted online.

The admission process against the first list will conclude on October 8. It is also the last date for candidates to make payments.