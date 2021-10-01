  • Home
DU Cut-Off 2021: At Miranda House, English Cut-Off Touches 99%

DU’s Miranda College has released its first cut-off list. The cut-off for BA (Hons) English is 99 per cent, similar to that of last year, and for Political Science, it is 99.75. per cent, recording a marginal increase of 0.75 percentage point.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 6:17 pm IST

Image credit: Official website
New Delhi:

The Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to retain first rank for the fifth year in a row in the college wise NIRF rankings 2021 released last month.

There is a separate Miranda House cut-off 2021 for General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, KM, PwD categories.

DU Miranda House Cut-Offs For Unreserved Seats:


Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2021 (In %)

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Bengali

70

70

BA (Hons) Economics

99.50

98.75

BA (Hons) English

99

99

BA (Hons) Geography

98.75

98.5

BA (Hons) Hindi

93.50

92

BA (Hons) History

99.25

98.75

BA (Hons) Philosophy

97.50

97

BA (Hons) Political Science

99.75

99

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

78

75

BA (Hons) Sociology

98.75

98.5

BSc (Hons) Botany

97

97

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

97.33

97.33

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

98.75

98.75

BSc (Hons) Physics

98.33

98

BSc (Hons) Zoology

98

97.67

Delhi University usually counts cut-off on the basis of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained in class 12.

The cut-offs are higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks in this year’s CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Based on the cut-off list released today, students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at the official site— du.ac.in — and fill options. The entire admission process will be conducted online.

The admission process against the first list will conclude on October 8. It is also the last date for candidates to make payments.

