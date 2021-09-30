DU Cut-Off 2021 1st List Tomorrow, Admissions From October 4; Confirms University

DU admisison 2021 1st cut-off list tomorrow at admisison.uod.ac.in

DU first cut-off 2021: Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi will release first cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses tomorrow, the university has confirmed. College-wise cut-off lists will be published on the respective websites of the colleges and the compiled lists will be available on the DU admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in. The DU will release three cut-off lists – one for Science, one for Arts and another for BA programmes.

Admission against the first DU cut off list 2021 will begin at 10 am on October 4 and end at 5 pm on October 7.

DU tweeted: #Admissions2021 First Cut Off declaration on 1st October 2021 @UnivofDelhi The process commences from 10.00 am on 4th Oct 2021 till 5.00 pm of 7th Oct 2021.

Second and third lists will be released on October 9 and October 16. If seats remain vacant after the third DU cut-off list 2021, more lists will follow.

DU is yet to announce release dates of SoL and NCWEB cut-off lists.

DU college principals believe the cut-offs will be higher than last year, because many CBSE board students have scored high marks in their board results this year.

Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year.

However, in Miranda House, there will not be 100 per cent cut-off for any course.

Notably, Lady Shri Ram College had set 100 per cent as first cut-off for two Arts programmes in 2020.

Rajdhani College principal Dr Rajesh Giri said there will be a two per cent increase in cut-offs across all courses.

Dr Giri said most of the colleges will peg the scores higher than last year.