DU Cut-off 2020: Science Cut-offs Cross 99% In 3 Subjects At Hindu College

Although less dramatically than in the Arts and Commerce subjects, cut-off scores for admission to undergraduate science programmes in Delhi University have increased as well. At Hindu College, cut-offs touch or cross 99% in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics. In the case of Mathematics, the cut-off has risen by 1.25 percentage points over last year's and in the case of Statistics, by 1.5 points. Delhi University released the first list of minimum scores, DU cut off 2020, on Saturday. The DU admission 2020 begins on Monday, October 12.

At North Campus’ Kirori Mal College, cut-offs in Chemistry, Statistics and Physics have risen by one percentage point or more. In the case of Mathematics, however, the cut-off remains unchanged. The highest science cut-off at the college is for Statistics - 98.25%. Cut-offs in the science programmes have risen in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by two points. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by one percentage point and the Chemistry one by 0.66 points.

Miranda House cut-offs for science have risen by two percentage points for Mathematics and one point for Physics. There are smaller increases in Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology as well.

At Lady Shri Ram College, which offers only two BSc (Honours) programmes, Mathematics and Statistics, cut-offs have risen for both. LSR's cut-offs for Statistics is 99.75% this year, an increase of 0.75 points.

At Sri Venkateswara in South Campus, the cut-off for Statistics, Bio-Chemistry, Electronics, Mathematics is a uniform 97%. For Physics, it is 97.66%.

Complete DU Cut-Offs 2020 For Science Subjects



