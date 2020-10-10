DU Cut Off 2020 List Released: 100% Cut-Offs At LSR; Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Cross 99%

DU Cut Off 2020 List Released: Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Cross 99% At Several Colleges

The Delhi University has released its DU 2020 cut-off list for undergraduate admission. The official date for the starting of admission is October 12, 2020. Lady Shri Ram College (LSR College) has 100 per cent cut-offs for three Honours courses including Economics, Political Science and Psychology. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the Commerce cut-off has risen by a full percentage point, from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5% in DU cut off 2020.

At Kirori Mal College, the highest cut-off in KMC for DU admission this year stood at 98.75% for BCom (Hons) while BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com (P) are 98.5% and 98%, respectively.

At Hindu College, cut-offs cross 99% in Economics, Commerce and Political Science, increasing sharply over last year's.

Hansraj College cut-off 2020

Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 98.25% in 2019, but has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by 0.25 points to 98.75% in the DU cut off 2020. The cut-off for English is up by 0.75 points, that for English by one point, and for Hindi, by four percentage points, from 86% to 90%.

SRCC College cut-off 2020



At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the Commerce cut-off has risen by a full percentage point, from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5% in DU cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by just one mark (0.25 points) to 99%.

Aryabhatta College cut-off 2020



Sharp increase even in off-campus colleges such as Aryabhatta College where Economics cut-off has risen by two percentage points, from 96% last year to 98% in 2020; BCom (Honours) has gone up from 96% to 97.5%; Political Science cut-off has increased by as much as four points to 95%. English and Psychology cut-offs have similarly increased, by one and two points respectively.

