DU Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University's Second Cut-Off List Expected Today

The Delhi University is likely to release the DU 2020 second cut-off list today and might only see a marginal decline between 0.25 per cent to one per cent, stated college principals, October 17 for DU admissions in undergraduate programmes. Over 58 per cent of the students who applied for DU admissions under the first cut-off list have paid the fees, Delhi University officials said on Friday.

Students who have already enrolled in any Delhi University’s college will have the option to change the college after the second cut off is released. Candidates who have not enrolled themselves in any DU UG programme after the declaration of DU cutoff in the first round can check the DU second cut-off by visiting the Delhi University’s official website.

DU second cut off 2020 is prepared on the basis of ‘best of four’ formulae. Candidates who meet the requirements of DU second cut-off 2020 must fill their desired course/ college in the DU admission form and complete the document verification process. Candidates will also be required to pay the requisite DU admission fee within the stipulated time.

According to data shared by the Delhi University, 34,814 aspirants have paid the fees out of 59,730 students who applied for admissions. As many as 6,394 applications were approved by Friday. The fee payment window is open till midnight.

This is the highest number of DU admissions that have taken place after the first cut-off till date. Last year, the number of admissions after the first list was close to 24,000. There are 70,000 undergraduate seats.

At Rajdhani College, the cut-off variation is likely to be between 0.5 to 1.5 per cent, said the college principal Rajesh Giri. Lady Shri Ram College principal Suman Sharma said there will be a marginal decline in cut-offs.

Manoj Sinha, the principal of Aryabhatta College, said science courses like Zoology (Honours) and Botany (Honours) will see withdrawals due to NEET results being declared. "The closure for cut-off lists in the second list will happen most in North Campus colleges. The decline will be an average one per cent and in some courses it might be 1.5 per cent.

Anju Srivastava, the principal of Hindu College, said that the reduction in cut-off and the intake are parallel to each other. Even a one-mark decline, which amounts to 0.25 to 0.33 per cent, may affect the intake, Mr Srivastava said.

DU Second Cut-off: Admission Process

Candidate must follow these steps in order to get admissions after the release of DY second cut-off list:

Step 1: Check the DU second cut off 2020 and predict your chances. Generate the DU application form by logging in to the portal and make a selection of course and college

Step 2: Visit the selected college for document verification:

Classes 10 and 12 mark sheet

Class 12 provisional or original certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs

Transfer and Migration certificate

Category certificate

Class 10 board examination certificate

Step 3: Pay the DU admission fee to complete the DU admission process.

Step 4: Follow these steps for taking admission in different colleges/course or to change the college:

Cancel admission and pay the DU admission withdrawal fee

Take a print out of the DU admission cancellation fee and submit it to the admitted college. In addition to this, withdraw their original certificates from the admitted college.

Factors Affecting DU Second Cut off 2020