DU Convocation On February 27; University Releases Guidelines For Students

The university will also organise a rehearsal tomorrow, February 26 at 10 am to familiarise the recipients of the degree in person and recipients of medals and prizes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 7:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released guidelines for the students who will attend the 97th convocation on February 27, 2021. The DU Convocation, in its 97th edition, is scheduled to be conducted in hybrid mode, a mix of both online and in-person. The postgraduate students and MPhil and PhD scholars who completed their course in 2020 will be awarded degrees on Saturday, February 27.

Candidate for admission to the Degree in Person and medals and awards should carry an e-invitation card, a letter duly attested by the Dean of the Faculty, or Head of the Department, Supervisor, Principal, Administrative Officer and a valid identity proof and produce those at the entry of the venue for the convocation, read a DU statement.

The university will also organise a rehearsal tomorrow, February 26 at 10 am in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007 to familiarize the participants. “The recipients of the Degree in person and recipients of medals and prizes must attend the rehearsal,” it added.

DU 97th Convocation: Guidelines For Students

  • The entry time of Gold medals and prize winners is 9:30 am

  • The reporting time of PhD students is 12:30 pm

  • All PhD students whose result has been declared till February 25, 2021 (5 pm) can attend the convocation even if they have not received any email

  • If the result of any PhD student declared till February 26, 2021 (5 pm) can also join the Convocation but their name will be announced at the end

  • Students attending the convocation must keep their faces covered with masks, use hand gloves and take sanitisers along with them

  • Installation of Aarogya Setu App in mobile phones is mandatory

  • Candidates should appear in academic costume in the Convocation

“The degree in case of candidates who fail to receive the same in Person at the Convocation will be sent to their respective Faculty/Department/Centre after the Convocation,” read the statement.

