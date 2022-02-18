  • Home
DU To Conduct Admissions For PG, PhD Programmes Based On Its Entrance Test Results

DU PG, PhD Admissions: The clarification comes against the backdrop of the university deciding to conduct undergraduate admissions on the basis of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) results.

Feb 18, 2022

DU PG, PhD admissions though DUET
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) will conduct admissions for postgraduate and PhD programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on the basis of the DU Entrance Test (DUET) results in accordance with the previous practice, an official notification said on Friday.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of the university deciding to conduct undergraduate admissions on the basis of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) results.

"It is notified that admissions to postgraduate and PhD programmes for academic session 2022-23 of Delhi University shall be on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) as per past practice. Further details related to admission shall be released soon," the DU said in the notification.

Earlier this month, the university had formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the CUCET. It was named as the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee. The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Till last year, the admissions were conducted in the university on the basis of cut-off marks for a majority of the undergraduate courses, while for the postgraduate courses, there were entrance exams.

Delhi University Admissions
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Likely By February 20
No Academic Fee, Concessions In Hostel Fee For Students Who Lost Both Parents To Covid: Allahabad University
Day 2 Of College Reopening: More Students On DU Campus, Attendance To Increase Next Week, Say Teachers
Schools Can Collect Normal Fees From Feb 16 As Physical Classes Resume: Calcutta HC
IIT Madras Researchers Propose Flood, Drought Mitigation Project For Tamil Nadu Village
