Delhi Government Sanctions Rs 20 Crore For Teacher’s Salary

The Delhi Government has released around Rs 20 crore to Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. As per the sanction/ grant-in-aid order, the colleges affiliated to the university -- Aditi Mahavidyalaya will get Rs 6.46 Crore, Bhagini Nivedita College will get Rs 7.70 Crore and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies will receive Rs 5.24 Crore to pay salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff.

However, the sanction order has also said that the fund has been released as per the ‘Pattern of Assistance’, and the Delhi Government will provide funding on a net deficit basis -- total revenue from all sources minus total expenses. “Therefore, the money being released now will be adjusted within the current financial year itself based on the assessment of the total revenue of the college,” read a statement of the order.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Directs AAP Government To Release Funds To 4 DU Colleges By November 9

“Expenditure will be incurred only for the purpose for which GIA [grant-in-aid] has been sanctioned and for the targets, which have been assigned to the colleges by this Directorate,” it added.

The order has also stated that action will be taken against this violation of the "Pattern of Assistance", and the money spent on salaries for posts created without the permission of Delhi Government may be recovered from the officials, who were involved in decision making of these violations.

Last week, on November 6, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio alleged that the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) are not paying the salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff despite having sufficient funds with them. The minister said that the university has also created posts without the approval of the Delhi Government and is now asking for their payment.

While Abha Dev Habib, a member of the Delhi University Teachers Association today said: "It is unfortunate that the Delhi Government is dragging its feet and employees have to go to Court for salaries. Salaries of employees of DDU, KMV and Maharshi Valmiki College of Education are still pending. Wherever grants have been sanctioned, it is insufficient to cover pending dues including reimbursements and arrears due to employees on account of 7th Pay Revision.”