  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Begins Process Of Appointing College Principals

DU Begins Process Of Appointing College Principals

The Assistant (Registrar) Colleges on Wednesday issued a circular to chairpersons of governing bodies of colleges to fill up teaching and non-teaching posts, including regular principals of various colleges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 11:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU Receives Over 1.15 Lakh Applications Under 1st, 2nd Cut-Off Lists
DU Admission 2021: Over 13,000 Secure Admission Under Second Cut-Off List
DU UG Admission 2021: Over 1 Lakh Applications Received Against 1st, 2nd Cut-Off; 7,245 Approved
DU Admission 2021: University Receives 43,412 Applications Under 2nd Cut-Off List By Day 2
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Alleging Disproportionate Admission In DU From Kerala State Board
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021: Over 29,000 Applications Received On Day 1 Of Admission; 2,593 Approved
DU Begins Process Of Appointing College Principals
Delhi University has begun the process of appointing college principals
New Delhi:

Delhi University has begun the process of appointing college principals, officials have said. The Assistant (Registrar) Colleges on Wednesday issued a circular to chairpersons of governing bodies of colleges to fill up teaching and non-teaching posts, including regular principals of various colleges.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

There are nearly 20 colleges, which do not have regular principals, including Miranda House, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Dyal Singh College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Bharati College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College and Satyawati College.

Some of these are fully or partially funded by Delhi government and their governing bodies are yet to be constituted. Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, who assumed charge last week, said recruitment will be a regular activity under his tenure. "In my view, recruitment should not be a one-time thing and should be a regular process.

It will not be a one-time activity and will happen for the next five years. You can check my track record. Wherever I have been, I have been involved in recruitment," he had said after assuming charge. The Academics For Action and Development, teachers' group of Delhi University, demanded the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in a letter written to Singh.

"More than 4,500 ad hoc teachers and temporary teachers have been working for years in the colleges and the departments of the university. Some recent experiences for recruitment in some departments were quite painful and shocking, where whole lot of the ad hoc teachers found themselves on the roads one fine morning after being removed from their jobs. Hence, the solution lies in the absorption of these colleagues," they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s teachers' wing said that the Delhi government-run colleges don’t have governing bodies currently. Many colleges have acting or officiating principals and other posts of assistant professors, librarians, etc are also lying vacant, the Delhi Teachers’ Association President Hansraj Suman said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term-1 Board Classes 10, 12 Exams To Be Held Offline; Date Sheet On October 18
CBSE Term-1 Board Classes 10, 12 Exams To Be Held Offline; Date Sheet On October 18
Three Afghan Students Urge JNU To Ease PhD Admission Process For Those From Afghanistan
Three Afghan Students Urge JNU To Ease PhD Admission Process For Those From Afghanistan
AICTE Seeks Details Of Sports Infrastructure From Engineering Colleges
AICTE Seeks Details Of Sports Infrastructure From Engineering Colleges
DU Receives Over 1.15 Lakh Applications Under 1st, 2nd Cut-Off Lists
DU Receives Over 1.15 Lakh Applications Under 1st, 2nd Cut-Off Lists
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet On October 18; Subjects Divided Into Minor, Major
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet On October 18; Subjects Divided Into Minor, Major
.......................... Advertisement ..........................