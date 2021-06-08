  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Asks Telegram To Discontinue Group Formed To Help Students In OBE Exam

DU Asks Telegram To Discontinue Group Formed To Help Students In OBE Exam

D S Rawat, Dean (Examinations) said the unfair means committee of the varsity is looking into the matter. It will ascertain whether the group members actually are DU students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2021 9:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students
DU Admission 2021 Begins From Mid-July; Here’s How Students Will Be Admitted
Around 35,000 Students Take Delhi University Open-Book Exams
Delhi University Online Exams Begin Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
DUSU Urges Colleges To Clear Pending Results, Give Extra Chances To Submit Assignments
Delhi University To Provide Full Fee-Waiver To Students Who Lost Parents To Covid
DU Asks Telegram To Discontinue Group Formed To Help Students In OBE Exam
D S Rawat, Dean (Examinations) said the varsity received an email from an anonymous source regarding the group
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University has written to messaging app Telegram to discontinue a group formed to allegedly help the varsity students during their online open-book exam. The varsity's online open-book exams (OBE) commenced on Monday for the final semester postgraduate and undergraduate students with nearly 35,000 students taking them on the first day. The exams are being held in OBE mode owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

"It has come to the notice of the Examination Branch that a WhatsApp/Telegram group has been created to take help for examination. Students are advised not to subscribe any such groups. We have identified those students, and all these cases will come under unfair means and action will be taken as per university rules," said a mail sent by the university to the students.

D S Rawat, Dean (Examinations) said the varsity received an email from an anonymous source regarding the group.

"We have identified 112-113 students who were part of the group. We have taken details of the group and also written to Telegram to discontinue such a group," Mr Rawat said.

The official said the unfair means committee of the varsity is looking into the matter. It will ascertain whether the group members actually are DU students.

It will also try to ascertain whether the group was created to fleece students, Mr Rawat added.

The OBE was held for the first time last year by the varsity owing to the COVID-19 situation. According to data shared by the varsity on Tuesday, 33,302 students were registered to appear for the exams on the first day, out of which 32,978, took the exam.

On the second day, 15,374 students were registered to take the exam, out of which 14,760 appeared for the exam, it stated.

"The attendance was 99 percent on the first day and 96 percent the second day. These numbers are quite good. Even in physical mode of exams, dropout is more," Mr Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Application Process Begins, Here's Direct Link
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Application Process Begins, Here's Direct Link
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Registration Begins Today, Know Details
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Registration Begins Today, Know Details
Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students
Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students
CBSE Class 12th Marking Scheme Soon, Here’s What To Expect
CBSE Class 12th Marking Scheme Soon, Here’s What To Expect
IIT Bombay Professor Elected Associate Member Of European Molecular Biology Organisation
IIT Bombay Professor Elected Associate Member Of European Molecular Biology Organisation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................