DU Admission: University asks students to send bank details for fee refund

DU admission: Students who had applied for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi, and later cancelled their admissions, but are yet to receive the cancellation fee will have to submit their bank details afresh, the university said. Also, students who have not received excess fees will have to submit their bank details, it said.

They will have to mail their bank account details along with scanned copy of the cheque or passbook and fee receipt to fin5du@gmail.com in this format:

Format for Bank Details Updation

The last date for submission of these details through email is September 30.

“Students are strictly instructed to write their form number in subject of the mail and send their mail only in above format to fin5du@gmail.com and not to any other DU authorities. You are also advised to check refund status first in the earlier notification and don't send repetitive email,” the university said.

For 2021-22 undergraduate admissions, Delhi University is expected to announce the first cut-off list on October 1.

The university will conduct admissions online, in several rounds, and a detailed schedule for the admission process will be released before the first cut-off list.

Candidates can visit the university website – du.ac.in – and the admission website admission.uod.ac.in – for more information about the admission process.