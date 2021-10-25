DU Announces Special Cut-Off List; Admission To Several UG Courses Reopens

  • Home
DU UG Admission 2021: Under the special list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds have reopened, thereby offering an opportunity to those who did not apply then to grab a seat now.

Updated: Oct 25, 2021 9:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi University released a special cut-off list on Monday for candidates who were eligible for admission under the lists announced earlier but did not apply. Under the special list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds have reopened, thereby offering an opportunity to those who did not apply then to grab a seat now.

Also Read || DU UG Special Cut-Off List Released; Admission On October 26-27

At the Hindu College, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission after the first list but it has opened under the special list. The cut-off for the course is at 97.75 per cent, same as the first list.

Even at the Lady Shri Ram College, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission after the first cut-off list, but it is available under the special cut-off list at 97.50 per cent.

Similarly, BSc (Honours) Mathematics had closed for admission at LSR after the first list but it has been reopened with the cut-off being pegged at 98.50 per cent.

At Miranda House, BA (Honours) Economics, which was closed after the second cut-off list, has been reopened even though the required marks continue to be on the higher side at 99 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

