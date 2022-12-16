DU Announces Special Spot Admission Round For UG Programmes; Application Starts On December 19

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced a special spot admission round for undergraduate programmes for certain shortlisted colleges. The university will display the vacant seats of each programme on December 18 (5 pm), while candidates will be able to register and apply for the DU UG programmes against the special spot admission round between December 19 (10 am) and December 20 (11:59 pm). The university will declare the DU special spot admission round allocated list on December 22. Candidates will then have to accept the allotted seats between December 22 (10 am) and December 23 (4:59 pm).

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates who had earlier applied in the CSAS 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate, DU said in a statement today.

On the announcement of special spot admission round, the admitted candidates, DU added, will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. To be considered in the DU special spot admission round, the candidate will have to opt for special spot admission round through the dashboard.

The university will allocate seats in the DU special spot admission round on the basis of availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college and the category of the applicant.

DU will not provide any option to upgrade and withdraw the seats during the special spot admission round. The sea allotted in the special spot admission round wil be final, the university said.

Click here for more Education News