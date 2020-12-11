DU Announces Last Date For Admission To UG, PG Courses; Check Here

The Delhi University (DU) has announced the last date for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university. As per the DU UG and DU PG admission dates, students will be able to register for the courses and take the admission till December 31.

A DU statement issued today said: “It is notified that the last date of Admission for all Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses of the University of Delhi for the Academic Session 2020-2021 shall be 31st December, 2020.”

Also Read

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule

Delhi University PG Admission Schedule

DU Admission 2020 Process

The university has so far released seven UG cut-off lists along with a special DU cut-off lists this year. DU has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rules associated with it. The university had released the seventh UG cut-off list on Saturday, December 5, while the DU PG 3rd merit list 2020 for the entrance-based admission were released on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in on December 4.

Students, after verifying that they meet the required DU UG and DU PG cut-off have been registering and applying online for admission to the university and its affiliated colleges and departments. However, all the affiliated colleges or the departments of Delhi University have released different sets of guidelines to admit students to the UG and PG courses. The respective colleges affiliated to Delhi University will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU contactless admission process 2020 and after scrutiny will approve their admission to the selected UG and PG programmes.