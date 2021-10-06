DU Admissions: Kerala Board Students With 100% Marks Grab Most Seats

Image credit: Shutterstock DU UG admission 2021: At the end of day 2, the number of applications stood at 47,291

Despite Delhi University colleges setting first cut-offs as high as 100 per cent for some of the most popular courses, the admission portal saw over 30,000 applications on the first day and at the end of day 2, the number of applications stood at 47,291. Many students from the Kerala state board have grabbed seats with 100 per cent marks.

Over 1,000 students down south secure 100 per cent marks in Class 12 board results every year, said Chandra Chur Singh, professor of Political Science at Hindu College.

The number of students with 100 per cent marks in board results is high and colleges have no other option but to keep the cut-offs high, as the number of seats is limited, he explained.





At Hindu College, most of the students who took admissions to Political Science (honours) are from the Kerala State Board. The college has approved 70 admissions to the programme, including three to four admissions under the EWS category, 11 under the OBC category, and six to seven under the SC/ST category.

At the end of day 2, the university received 47,291 applications for undergraduate admission under the first cut-off list. As many as 9,114 applications have been approved and 7,167 students have completed the process by paying the fees.

Students say due to the high cut-offs, a lesser number of students from Delhi will get admission to DU colleges this year.

“Due to discrepancy in state boards and CBSE assessment criteria, students in Delhi are left with no options than to leave an opportunity of studying in prestigious government colleges,” Akshita, a DU aspirant told NDTV.

Rakesh Kumar, a recent graduate from Hindu College told NDTV, “with 100 per cent cut-off, we see less Delhi students, most students are from Kerala and the South”.

But many Kerala students were disappointed because of the high cut-offs. “As an aspirant, it will affect my future and I am concerned,” Neerja, a DU aspirant from Kerala said.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Principal Prof Simrat Kaur said at least 30 per cent of the applications to the colleges are from Kerala students.

A trend seen in the past two years is that one in three students to join BCom and BA Economics programmes are from a particular state board, the principal said.