  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

DU Admission 2021: The cut-off marks of the university are the minimum percentage of marks that are required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2021 7:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Open Session To Start Today To Facilitate Students In UG Admission
DUTA Demands Prompt Release Of Grant-In-Aid To 12 Delhi University Colleges
Over 64,000 Aspirants Register On DU's Admission Portal In Less Than 24 Hours
DU’s Daulat Ram College Collaborates With Rajasthan Colleges For Academic Cooperation, Exchange
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University Starts Registrations For UG Programmes Today
Delhi University UG Admission Portal To Be Launched “Around 6 PM”: Official
DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
Hansraj College opening cut-off from last year
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, commonly known as DU, has started the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from Monday, August 2. Like last year, the registration for UG admission will be held in online mode amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Hansraj College, one of the affiliated colleges of the university, like all other DU affiliated colleges, every year, announce cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The cut-off marks of the university are the minimum percentage of marks that are required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.

Hansraj College: Opening Cut-Offs From Last Year

Programmes

Cut-Off In Per Cent

BA Programme

94-97

BA (Hons)

Economics

98.75

English

98

BCom (Hons)

99.25

BSc (Hons)

Mathematics

96.75 per cent

Physics

98.33 per cent

Chemistry

97 per cent

Most of the courses will have merit-based admissions while some courses have entrance-based processes. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards.

Every year, DU receives the maximum number of applications from students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Last year, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from Board of School Education, Haryana and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).

Click here for more Education News
Hansraj College, Delhi DU cut-off Delhi University Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Collaborates With UNICEF To Launch Career Guidance, Counselling Portal
CBSE Collaborates With UNICEF To Launch Career Guidance, Counselling Portal
Odisha Government Allows Offline Classes For Final Year Students Of Technical Universities, Colleges
Odisha Government Allows Offline Classes For Final Year Students Of Technical Universities, Colleges
Cabinet Approves Continuation of Samagra Shiksha Scheme For School Education Till 2026
Cabinet Approves Continuation of Samagra Shiksha Scheme For School Education Till 2026
NEET 2021: Things That Are New This Year
NEET 2021: Things That Are New This Year
Delhi University Open Session To Start Today To Facilitate Students In UG Admission
Delhi University Open Session To Start Today To Facilitate Students In UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................