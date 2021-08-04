DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

Hansraj College opening cut-off from last year

The University of Delhi, commonly known as DU, has started the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from Monday, August 2. Like last year, the registration for UG admission will be held in online mode amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Hansraj College, one of the affiliated colleges of the university, like all other DU affiliated colleges, every year, announce cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The cut-off marks of the university are the minimum percentage of marks that are required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.

Hansraj College: Opening Cut-Offs From Last Year

Programmes Cut-Off In Per Cent BA Programme 94-97 BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 English 98 BCom (Hons) 99.25 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 per cent Physics 98.33 per cent Chemistry 97 per cent

Most of the courses will have merit-based admissions while some courses have entrance-based processes. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards.

Every year, DU receives the maximum number of applications from students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Last year, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from Board of School Education, Haryana and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).