DU Admissions 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List Tomorrow

University of Delhi will release DU special drive cut-off list 2021 tomorrow for admissions to remaining vacant seats.

Updated: Nov 12, 2021 9:51 pm IST

DU special cut-off list releasing tomorrow
New Delhi:

University of Delhi will release DU special drive cut-off list 2021 tomorrow for admissions to remaining vacant seats. Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official DU admission website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Admission against the special drive cut-off list from November 14 and students can apply till November 15.

Last date for fee payment against special drive cut-off November 16. Students who gets admission against the special cut-off list will have to register DU admission 2021 will be concluded soon and further cut-off lists will be declared on the basis of remaining seats.

University announced on November 9 that classes for first year undergraduate students will commence from November 22. First semester exams for the first year students will be held from March 21 to April 4, 2022.

DU Admission Process:

  • Go to the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in

  • Login to the students’ dashboard

  • Select the DU college and course

  • Register online at the college websites

  • Fill in the asked details

  • Click on submit

DU released the fifth cut-off list on November 8 in which Kirori Mal College demands 98.25 percent marks for admission to BA (Hons) Economics course, for BA (Hons) English, KMC demands 97.25 per cent marks. Motilal Nehru College has closed admission for many courses like BSc Hons Physics, BA Hons Political Science among others. For BA Hons Chemistry, Moti Lal Nehru demands 93 per cent marks.

DU Cut off lists
