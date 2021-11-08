DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB Second Cut-Off List Out; BCom Seats Open At JMC

NCWEB) second cut-off list 2021 for admission to BA and BCom programmes released

The University of Delhi has released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) second cut-off list 2021 for admission to BA and BCom programmes today. The online admission process under the NCWEB second cut-off list will commence from November 10.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

For BCom course, Aryabhatta College demands 77 per cent marks, Jesus and Mary College demands 82 per cent marks, while Moti Lal Nehru College has set 77 per cent cut-off for admission.

For BA (Economics + Political Science), the cut-off stood at 77 per cent at Aryabhatta College, 82 per cent at Jesus and Mary College, and 78 per cent at PGDAV College among others.

The cut-off marks for unreserved category students in NCWEB second cut-off list 2021 remain in 70s and 80s for both programmes. However, Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed the admission for both BCom and BA programmes for the general category students.

In an official statement DU said: "The Second Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2021-2022 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Monday, the 08th November, 2021. Online Admission shall commence from Tuesday, the 10th November, 2021. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Second Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart. "