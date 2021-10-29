DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB First Cut-Off List Out At Admission.uod.ac.in

NCWEB first cut-off list 2021 released

The University of Delhi has released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) first cut-off list 2021 for admission to BA and BCom courses. Students can check and download the cut-off list 2021 on the official website- The admission against the NCWEB first cut-off list will begin from November 1.

For BCom course, Jesus and Mary College demands 87 per cent marks while Moti Lal Nehru College asks for 82 per cent marks, Maitreyi College has kept its cut-off at 83 per cent and Hansraj College at 86 per cent for the general category.

The cut-off for BA (Economics + Political Science) is at 86 per cent for both Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House College in the general category. In other colleges also, the cut-off for BCom remains in 80s for the general category students

For unreserved category students, the cut-off for BA courses under NCWEB first cut-off list remained between 70s and 80s. Students who meet the cut-off criteria can apply for the admission from November 1.

Sharing the first NCWEB cut-off list, DU said, “The First Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2021-2022 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Friday, the 29th October, 2021. Online Admission shall commence from Monday, the 01st November, 2021. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (First Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.“