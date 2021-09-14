DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges
DU Admission 2021: Students who want to take admission to a college affiliated to the university can check the list of top DU colleges here. The list is based on NIRF 2021 rankings.
DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses soon. Registrations for DU UG admission 2021 ended on August 31 and according to a PTI report, the first list will be released by October 1. St. Stephen’s College has already released its 2021 admission cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to BA Economics. In other DU colleges too, the cut-off is expected to rise this year, with many students scoring above 95 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams.
DU Admission 2021: List Of Top Colleges
Miranda House
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) For Women
St. Stephens's College
Hindu College
Shri Ram College of Commerce
Sri Venkateswara College
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Hans Raj College
Gargi College
Kirori Mal College
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Lady Irwin College
Daulat Ram College
Dyal Singh College
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Kamala Nehru College
Maitreyi College
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
Jesus & Mary College
Maharaja Agrasen College
Ramanujan College
Deshbandhu College
Indraprastha College for Women