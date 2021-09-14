DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges

  • Home
DU Admission 2021: Students who want to take admission to a college affiliated to the university can check the list of top DU colleges here. The list is based on NIRF 2021 rankings.

DU's Miranda House has been ranked best college in India in NIRF 2021 rankings
DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses soon. Registrations for DU UG admission 2021 ended on August 31 and according to a PTI report, the first list will be released by October 1. St. Stephen’s College has already released its 2021 admission cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to BA Economics. In other DU colleges too, the cut-off is expected to rise this year, with many students scoring above 95 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams.

Students who want to take admission to a college affiliated to the university can check the list of top DU colleges here. The list is based on NIRF 2021 rankings.

DU Admission 2021: List Of Top Colleges

  1. Miranda House

  2. Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) For Women

  3. St. Stephens's College

  4. Hindu College

  5. Shri Ram College of Commerce

  6. Sri Venkateswara College

  7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

  8. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

  9. Hans Raj College

  10. Gargi College

  11. Kirori Mal College

  12. Acharya Narendra Dev College

  13. Lady Irwin College

  14. Daulat Ram College

  15. Dyal Singh College

  16. Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

  17. Kamala Nehru College

  18. Maitreyi College

  19. Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

  20. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

  21. Jesus & Mary College

  22. Maharaja Agrasen College

  23. Ramanujan College

  24. Deshbandhu College

  25. Indraprastha College for Women

