DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges

Image credit: mirandahouse.ac.in DU's Miranda House has been ranked best college in India in NIRF 2021 rankings

DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses soon. Registrations for DU UG admission 2021 ended on August 31 and according to a PTI report, the first list will be released by October 1. St. Stephen’s College has already released its 2021 admission cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to BA Economics. In other DU colleges too, the cut-off is expected to rise this year, with many students scoring above 95 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams.

Students who want to take admission to a college affiliated to the university can check the list of top DU colleges here. The list is based on NIRF 2021 rankings.

DU Admission 2021: List Of Top Colleges