DU PG 3rd Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Details Here

The University of Delhi has released the postgraduate (PG) third merit list for admission to the university. The DU PG third merit list has been released separately for different programmes. The DU PG 3rd merit lists are released in the form of PDF files containing the names of the shortlisted candidates and their roll numbers, marks obtained, ranks secured and allotted departments or colleges.

Direct Link To Check DU PG Merit List 2020

Students who have appeared for the entrance-based admission test to MSc Genetics and MSc Microbiology can now visit the official website -- du.ac.in and check the DU PG third merit list. The DU PG admission third merit list for entrance based admissions has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained on the entrance exams. DU PG admission 2020 will be held for 54 postgraduate programmes.

Steps To Download DU PG Admission 2020 3rd Merit List

Step 1: Go to the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Third Admission List 2020 - Post Graduation’

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Download the PDF file

Step 5: Check the result using roll number or name

DU had previously released the DU PG first merit list and DU PG second merit list on November 18 and November 26 respectively. Admission against the DU PG 2nd merit list closed on November 27.