DU Admissions 2020: St. Stephen's College Postgraduate Admission Begins; Apply At Ststephens.edu

The Christian Minority college of the University of Delhi, St. Stephen's College has released the St. Stephen's College application form for postgraduate admissions at the official portal- ststephens.edu- on September 24. Registered candidates and those who have been shortlisted on the basis of Merit or Entrance Exam of the Delhi University can fill the St. Stephen's College 2020 application form for postgraduate (PG) courses. This year, St. Stephen's College 2020 admissions will be entirely online.

“At the time of admission and registration, St. Stephen’s College will only consider applications of those candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of Merit or Entrance Exam of the University of Delhi,” reads the official notification.

Earlier, the St. Stephen's College has released the St Stephen's first cut off list for admission to various undergraduate courses on September 15 on its online official website.

Candidates aspiring to take admission to St. Stephen's College undergraduate and postgraduate programmes must fill the admission form before the due date. St. Stephen's College admission 2020 prospectus was released for undergraduate admissions on June 5.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to register with the official St Stephen’s College online application form with the DU Registration Number.

“In order to be considered at St.Stephen’s College the candidate must register using the official St Stephen’s College online application form, clearly indicating their DU Registration Number,” the notice read.

St Stephen’s College application forms will be available online on the college website-ststephens.edu- in a few days.

“No person or agency is authorized to announce, coach/train, promote or interpret information regarding the admission process at St Stephen’s College. The College website is the sole source for official information. Queries, if any, may be addressed to: pgadmissions@ststephens.edu,” the statement added.

St. Stephen's College - Reservation of Seats

50% of seats are reserved for Christian candidates. Here is the breakout:

Christian Minority - 17% (out of 50%) 25% of the total seats will be reserved for the North India Church. 50% out of it (12.5% of the total) is for applicants who belong to the Diocese of Delhi, CNI who manages the entire college. Remaining 33% seats is to be occupied by candidates belonging to all the other Christian denominations, referred to as ‘Christian others’.

The rest of the 50% seats are left for the candidates from General/SC/OBC/ST category. The division is as follows: