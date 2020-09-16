DU Admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College First Cut Off Strikes At 99%; Category Wise Cut Off List

The cut off list for admission to BA Hons programme in St. Stephen’s College, one of the affiliated colleges under the University of Delhi, has been released. This year, the cut off is higher in comparison to last year. For admission to BA Economics and BA programme, the cut off is more than 99 per cent (include last year's cut off).

In most courses including BA (Hon) Economics, students will have to score 99.25% or higher marks in class 12 board exams, for BA programme the cut-off is at 99 per cent for both commerce and science stream students.

Candidates of Delhi University undergraduate programmes can check the St. Stephen’s College 2020 cut off on the official website of the college. The St. Stephen’s College 2020 cut off is also available on the DU UG online portal.

The cutoffs for this year are higher than that of last year’s cutoffs. The previous year English and Economics observed the highest cutoffs striking at 98.75%. For the History courses, the cut-off strikes at 99%.

St. Stephen’s College cut off 2020 highlights the minimum qualifying marks a student must secure in Class 12 board exams to be eligible for admission in their desired programmes. The admission criteria differs according to the subjects chosen in class 12. Students must read the prospectus before applying for admission to St. Stephen’s College UG courses.

St. Stephen’s 2020 cut off evaluates the best four subject marks obtained in class 12. It includes one language subject, one core subject, and the remaining two subjects based on the highest marks scored in Class 12 board exams. Other parameters such as number of candidates applying for admission and availability of seats, are also considered while determining the St. Stephens College cut off 2020. Candidates fulfilling the requirements in the St. Stephen’s College cut off 2020 will be required to appear for a written test followed by an interview.

St. Stephen’s College cut off 2020: Check Catagory Wise Cut Off List Here:









St. Stephen’s College cut off 2020: Check Previous Year (2019) Catagory Wise Cut Off List Here:





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cutoff for BA Programme





Category Commerce Humanities Science GEN 98 96.5 98 PH 96 94.5 96 SC 96 94.5 96 ST 96 94.5 96 UR 83 81.5 83 CNID 78 76.5 78 CNI 78 76.5 78 COTH 88 86.5 88 CST 96 94.5 96 CPH 96 94.5 96





St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for BA Economics



