  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admissions 2020: Special Drive Cut-Off List For Arts, Commerce Out

DU Admissions 2020: Special Drive Cut-Off List For Arts, Commerce Out

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University has released its special drive cut-off list for arts and commerce courses at its official website du.ac.in

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 13, 2020 5:08 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

DU Admissions 2020: Seats Open In Science At Gargi, Hansraj Under Special Drive Cut-Off List
IIT Mandi Celebrates Eighth Convocation Virtually
LHMC Hosts 99th Convocation; Minister Of Health And Family Welfare Addresses Students
IISF 2020: Curtain Raiser Events Promote The International Science Festival
Jamia Millia Islamia Puts Online Odd-Semester Exams On Hold; UGC Directions Awaited
SRMJEEE 2021 Registration Begins; Know How To Fill Application Form
DU Admissions 2020: Special Drive Cut-Off List For Arts, Commerce Out
DU releases special drive cut-off list for Arts, Commerce
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) has released its special drive cut-off list 2020 for Arts and Commerce programmes for the reserved categories including Scheduled Caste(SC), Scheduled Tribe(ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), economically weaker section (EWS), Persons With Disability (PWD), Kashmiri Migrants (KM) and Minority (Sikhs).

Check out the full special drive cut-off list for science courses here.

Kirori Mal College is offering admission to OBC category into BA Honours Economics starting at 93.5 percent, BA Honours English at 92.50 percent, BA Honours History at 92.5 percent , and BCom Honours at 93.5 percent.

Hansraj has set the BA Honours Economics cut-off for OBC at 93.75 percent and for SC at 88 percent. The BA Honours English cut-off for ST is at 91 percent.

Gargi college is offering admission to OBC in BA Honours English at 90 percent, BA Honours History at 91.50 percent, and BCom Honours at 92 percent.

Delhi University was supposed to release the special cut-off by the end of November but was delayed as many officials were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
Hansraj College, Delhi Gargi College, Delhi Delhi University Admissions Delhi University Colleges Delhi University Cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admissions 2020: Seats Open In Science At Gargi, Hansraj Under Special Drive Cut-Off List
DU Admissions 2020: Seats Open In Science At Gargi, Hansraj Under Special Drive Cut-Off List
CBSE Extends Application Deadline For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020
CBSE Extends Application Deadline For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Education Minister To Review Progress
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Education Minister To Review Progress
IIT Mandi Celebrates Eighth Convocation Virtually
IIT Mandi Celebrates Eighth Convocation Virtually
Maharashtra NEET 2020 Second Selection List Today At Mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET 2020 Second Selection List Today At Mahacet.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................