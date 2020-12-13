DU Admissions 2020: Special Drive Cut-Off List For Arts, Commerce Out

DU releases special drive cut-off list for Arts, Commerce

Delhi University (DU) has released its special drive cut-off list 2020 for Arts and Commerce programmes for the reserved categories including Scheduled Caste(SC), Scheduled Tribe(ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), economically weaker section (EWS), Persons With Disability (PWD), Kashmiri Migrants (KM) and Minority (Sikhs).

Kirori Mal College is offering admission to OBC category into BA Honours Economics starting at 93.5 percent, BA Honours English at 92.50 percent, BA Honours History at 92.5 percent , and BCom Honours at 93.5 percent.

Hansraj has set the BA Honours Economics cut-off for OBC at 93.75 percent and for SC at 88 percent. The BA Honours English cut-off for ST is at 91 percent.

Gargi college is offering admission to OBC in BA Honours English at 90 percent, BA Honours History at 91.50 percent, and BCom Honours at 92 percent.

Delhi University was supposed to release the special cut-off by the end of November but was delayed as many officials were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.