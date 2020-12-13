DU Admissions 2020: Seats Open In Science At Gargi, Hansraj Under Special Drive Cut-Off List

DU releases special drive cut-off list

Delhi University (DU) has released its special drive cut-off list 2020 for undergraduate science courses for the reserved categories including Scheduled Caste(SC), Scheduled Tribe(ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Persons With Disability (PWD), Kashmiri Migrants (KM) and Minority(Sikh). The University had postponed release of its special cut-off after many officials were affected by COVID-19.

Major colleges including Gargi, Hansraj and Kirori Mal are offering seats in courses including BSc Honours Chemistry, Botany and Mathematics.

Check the full special drive cut-off list for science courses here.

At Gargi College, admission is still open to OBC candidates in BSc Honours Botany at 80.33 percent, and in BSc Honours Chemistry at 89.66 percent.

Hansraj College, in North Campus, still has vacancies in BSc Honours Botany for the OBC category at 86% and to SC at 83%.

Kirori Mal College is offering admission to OBC in BSc Honours Statistics at 93.75%, in BSc Chemistry at 90.33 percent, and BSc Mathematics at 94.75%.

The aspirants can check the official DU website du.ac.in for further information.