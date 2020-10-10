  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Cut Off 2020: English Cut-off Touches 99% At Miranda House

DU Cut Off 2020: English Cut-off Touches 99% At Miranda House

Miranda House has released the Miranda House 2020 cut off in an online mode. Candidates aspiring to take admission in B. A Hons., B.Sc Hons and BA programme can check the cut off of Miranda House 2020 at mirandahouse.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 8:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Rise Across Colleges
Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Courses
Lady Shri Ram College: DU Cut-Offs Soar To 100% AT LSR; Check Course-Wise Score, Cut Off trends
SRCC Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut-off 99.5 %, Course-Wise Cut Off For DU UG Admissions
DU Cut Off 2020 List Released: 100% Cut-Offs At LSR; Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Cross 99%
At DU's Hindu College 99.25% Cut Off For Admission To BA Economics
DU Cut Off 2020: English Cut-off Touches 99% At Miranda House
DU Admissions 2020: Miranda House Cut Off 2020 Released; Science, Commerce, Arts Courses Cut Off List
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi affiliated college, Miranda House has released the Miranda House 2020 cut off in an online mode. Candidates aspiring to take admission in B. A Hons., B.Sc Hons and BA programme can check the cut off of Miranda House 2020 at mirandahouse.ac.in.

Miranda House Cut off 2020 is the minimum marks at which the DU admission 2020 is granted for the programmes as per the different reservation categories.

Miranda House 2020 cut off for unreserved seats:

Screenshot%202020-10-10%20at%208

There is separate Miranda House 2020 cut off for General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, KM, PwD categories. Miranda House is one of the oldest colleges of Delhi University offering admission to only women candidates.

Miranda House cut off 2020 depends upon factors such as- vacant seats, previous year cut off trends, the number of applicants, etc.

Also Read | DU Admission 2020: Check First Cut Off List Of Ramanujan College, Aurobindo, PGDAV

Factors affecting Miranda House 2020 Cut Off


  • Best of Four Subjects – Average of the highest marks obtained in any four subjects of Class XII board examination is taken into consideration

  • Programme – The programmes offered by the college

  • Number of Seats – Total number of seats available for a particular programme

  • Number of Applicants – Total number of candidates who have applied for a particular programme

  • Cutoff Trend – The previous year cutoff trends of Miranda House will also help in determining the cutoff for the present academic year.

Click here for more Education News
DU cut off DU Cutoff list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Rise Across Colleges
Live | DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Rise Across Colleges
Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Courses
Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Courses
Lady Shri Ram College: DU Cut-Offs Soar To 100% AT LSR; Check Course-Wise Score, Cut Off trends
Lady Shri Ram College: DU Cut-Offs Soar To 100% AT LSR; Check Course-Wise Score, Cut Off trends
SRCC Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut-off 99.5 %, Course-Wise Cut Off For DU UG Admissions
SRCC Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut-off 99.5 %, Course-Wise Cut Off For DU UG Admissions
DU Cut Off 2020 List Released: 100% Cut-Offs At LSR; Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Cross 99%
DU Cut Off 2020 List Released: 100% Cut-Offs At LSR; Economics, Commerce Cut-offs Cross 99%
.......................... Advertisement ..........................