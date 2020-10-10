DU Cut Off 2020: English Cut-off Touches 99% At Miranda House
Miranda House has released the Miranda House 2020 cut off in an online mode. Candidates aspiring to take admission in B. A Hons., B.Sc Hons and BA programme can check the cut off of Miranda House 2020 at mirandahouse.ac.in.
Miranda House Cut off 2020 is the minimum marks at which the DU admission 2020 is granted for the programmes as per the different reservation categories.
Miranda House 2020 cut off for unreserved seats:
There is separate Miranda House 2020 cut off for General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, KM, PwD categories. Miranda House is one of the oldest colleges of Delhi University offering admission to only women candidates.
Miranda House cut off 2020 depends upon factors such as- vacant seats, previous year cut off trends, the number of applicants, etc.
Factors affecting Miranda House 2020 Cut Off
Best of Four Subjects – Average of the highest marks obtained in any four subjects of Class XII board examination is taken into consideration
Programme – The programmes offered by the college
Number of Seats – Total number of seats available for a particular programme
Number of Applicants – Total number of candidates who have applied for a particular programme
Cutoff Trend – The previous year cutoff trends of Miranda House will also help in determining the cutoff for the present academic year.