DU Cut Off 2020: English Cut-off Touches 99% At Miranda House

DU Admissions 2020: Miranda House Cut Off 2020 Released; Science, Commerce, Arts Courses Cut Off List

The University of Delhi affiliated college, Miranda House has released the Miranda House 2020 cut off in an online mode. Candidates aspiring to take admission in B. A Hons., B.Sc Hons and BA programme can check the cut off of Miranda House 2020 at mirandahouse.ac.in.

Miranda House Cut off 2020 is the minimum marks at which the DU admission 2020 is granted for the programmes as per the different reservation categories.

Miranda House 2020 cut off for unreserved seats:

There is separate Miranda House 2020 cut off for General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, KM, PwD categories. Miranda House is one of the oldest colleges of Delhi University offering admission to only women candidates.

Miranda House cut off 2020 depends upon factors such as- vacant seats, previous year cut off trends, the number of applicants, etc.

