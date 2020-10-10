DU Admissions 2020: Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 Announced; Check Course-Wise Cut Off List
Kirori Mal College has released the Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off in the online mode at kmcollege.ac.in. Candidates aspiring to take admission in UG programmes offered by the Kirori Mal College 2020 can check the DU cut off 2020 of Kirori Mal College 2020 by visiting the college’s official website
University of Delhi's Kirori Mal College has released the Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off in the online mode at kmcollege.ac.in. Candidates aspiring to take admission in UG programmes offered by the Kirori Mal College 2020 can check the DU cut off 2020 of Kirori Mal College 2020 by visiting the college’s official website.
Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020: Unreserved Category
History: 97.25%
Economics: 98.5
BCom (Honours): 98.75%
BCom: 98%
Physics: 97.66%
Chemistry: 97%
Statistics: 98.25%
Mathematics: 97%
Kirori Mal College Cut Off: Analysis
English 97.5% (up by 0.5 points from last year's)
Economics 98.5 (up by 0.25 percentage points)
BCom (Honours) 98.75% (dropped by 0.25 points)
Chemistry 97% (Up by one point)
Statistics 98.25% (Up by 1.25 percentage points)
Mathematics 97% (remains unchanged)
Physics 97.66% (up by one point)
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates
The Kirori Mal College cut off 2020 has been released for Arts, Science, Commerce and BA Programme. Kirori Mal College cutoff 2020 for all courses has been released separately for different categories. Kirori Mal College offers a vast range of UG courses including B.A. in History, English, Hindi, Economics, B.Com., B.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.
Every year, admission to Kirori Mal college is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. To maintain the high standards, there are multiple factors taken into consideration while declaring the cut off. One of which is class 12 scorecard. To simplify the admission process, ‘best four rule’ for percentage calculation has been brought into place by the University of Delhi. In accordance with the same, Kirori Mal College considers the four subjects in which the students scored the best marks in his qualifying examination.
Factors that determine Kirori Mal College cut off
- Number of Seats: The total number of seats offered by the colleges for the opted courses.
- Programme: The undergraduate programme for which the candidates have applied for.
- Cut Off Trend: The cut off trend of the University of Delhi for the programmes over the years.
- Best of Four Subjects: The aggregate of the highest score in any four subjects of the qualifying Class 12 board examination
- Number of Applicants: The total number of applications received for the courses.