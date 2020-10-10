At DU's Hindu College 99.25% Cut Off For Admission To BA Economics

DU Admissions 2020: Hindu College Cut Offs 2020 Released; Check Course-Wise Cut Off Lists Here

The Delhi University’s Hindu College cut off list 2020 is out. The Hindu College Economics cut off stands 99.25%. The first Hindu College 2020 cut off list has been released in an online mode. Candidates can check the cut off of Hindu College 2020 by visiting the official website of the college/ DU UG online portal.

In order to be eligible for admission in courses offered by the Hindu college, a candidate must meet the minimum qualifying marks set as Hindu College cut off 2020. In order to reserve a seat, candidates will be required to visit the Delhi University UG online portal and make choices in the Hindu College admission 2020 form.

Like the rest of the colleges of Delhi University, the Hindu College cut off 2020 varies depending upon the categories and programmes.

Factors determining the Hindu College Cut off 2020