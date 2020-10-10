At DU's Hindu College 99.25% Cut Off For Admission To BA Economics
The Delhi University’s Hindu College cut off list 2020 is out. The first Hindu College 2020 cut off list has been released in an online mode. Candidates can check the cut off of Hindu College 2020 by visiting the official website of the college/ DU UG online portal.
In order to be eligible for admission in courses offered by the Hindu college, a candidate must meet the minimum qualifying marks set as Hindu College cut off 2020. In order to reserve a seat, candidates will be required to visit the Delhi University UG online portal and make choices in the Hindu College admission 2020 form.
Like the rest of the colleges of Delhi University, the Hindu College cut off 2020 varies depending upon the categories and programmes.
Factors determining the Hindu College Cut off 2020
Best of four subjects - The average of highest marks in any of the four subjects in Class 12. Candidates must meet minimum marks in the Cutoff of Hindu College 2020 to secure a seat.
Programme/ Course - UG programme/course for which a candidate has applied for.
Number of seats: The Hindu College can announce as many as 10 cutoff lists if the seats are still vacant.
Number of applicants - A total number of applicants applying for the UG programmes/courses.
Cutoff trend - The lists that are being announced by the college for the programmes over the past years.