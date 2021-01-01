DU Admissions 2020: Department Of Political Science Extends Registration Deadline

  • Home
Delhi University’s Department of Political Science has extended the last date of admissions in its postgraduate course till January 8, 2021.

DU Admissions 2020: Department Of Political Science Extends Deadline
New Delhi:

Delhi University’s Department of Political Science has extended the last date of admissions in its postgraduate course till January 8, 2021. Those who qualify as per the Political Science cut-off list can apply to the respective colleges. Meanwhile, the fourth admission list for MA Political Science will be released today at the official website polscience.du.ac.in. Students interested in taking admissions to MA Political Science courses offered by various Delhi University colleges can also check their individual website to know about the respective admission procedures.

Eligibility

MA Political Science aspirants must have completed bachelors in the same subject with at least 50% marks from a recognised university.

Steps to apply for MA Political Science

  • Visit the official website of Political Science department of DU at polscience.du.ac.in or Delhi University’s website du.ac.in

  • Click on PG admission portal 2020

  • Login at Political Science admission portal

  • Enter your username and create a password, enter details including the marks obtained in BA political science

  • Attach relevant documents including final-year-marksheet, certificate and identity proofs or other details required by respective colleges.

The fee payment procedure might differ for different colleges.

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) had announced its results for the final year Open-Book Examinations (OBE) of various graduate courses yesterday on the official website. The third-year students of BA Political Science, B Com Honours and BCom received their results online after their examinations for final semester ended in December 2020.

Due to delay in the declaration of SOL results, the admission dates for various postgraduate courses offered by the Delhi University had to be deferred.

