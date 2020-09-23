DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University First Cut Off Dates Expected To Be Declared Today

  • Home
DU Admissions 2020: The first cut-off dates for DU admissions 2020 is likely to be released by the Delhi University (DU) by today or tomorrow, informed an official.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 2:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The first cut-off dates for DU admissions 2020 is likely to be released by the Delhi University (DU) by today or tomorrow, informed an official.

Shobha Bagai, dean of admissions, Delhi University said, “We will be releasing the dates by today or tomorrow. It is pending approval from the authority’s side.”

For undergraduate courses in Delhi University, as many as 5.63 lakh students had registered on the official portal. While over 1.83 lakh candidates had registered for the postgraduate courses, nearly 34,000 registration IDs were received for M.phil and PhD courses. The Delhi University registration was closed on August 31, 2020.

As per the information provided by the University of Delhi, the maximum number of applicants who have registered hail from Delhi (1,42,526), followed by Uttar Pradesh (66,657) and Haryana (50,701).

A decision has been taken by the Delhi University to cancel extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, owing to COVID-19, restricting candidates having NCC and NSS certificates. The varsity reconsidered the decision and said that the admissions under 12 categories, including dance, music, yoga and divinity, will be granted based on the certificates.

The corrections to the applications can be made till October 5.

