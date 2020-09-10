DU Admissions 2020: Check St. Stephen's College 2019 Course Wise Cut Off
DU Admissions 2020: St. Stephens College is one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi with the fourth NIRF ranking of DU colleges. As the DU cutoff changes every year, candidates need to score good marks in Class 12 to get a seat in this college.
The minimum cutoff required to get admission in St. Stephens College will be released by the Delhi University in the month of September. The University will release the minimum subject-wise cutoff in the online mode. St. Stephens College cut off is the minimum qualifying marks a candidate must obtain to be eligible for admission in their desired programmes.
Some other parameters are also considered while determining the St. Stephens College cut off 2020 by the authorities such as Best of Four subjects, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and others.
It is to be noted that the DU cutoff changes every year. However, candidates can take help from the previous years' St. Stephens cutoff while giving their preferences of courses and college. St. Stephens College previous years cutoff of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 has been mentioned below, candidates can refer to it and also get an idea about the cutoff trends.
St. Stephen's College 2019 Cutoff for BA Programme
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
GEN
98
96.5
98
PH
96
94.5
96
SC
96
94.5
96
ST
96
94.5
96
UR
83
81.5
83
CNID
78
76.5
78
CNI
78
76.5
78
COTH
88
86.5
88
CST
96
94.5
96
CPH
96
94.5
96
St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for BA Economics
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
Rider
GEN
98.75
98.5
97.75
Maths 92%
PH
93.75
93.5
92.75
Maths 92%
SC
95.75
95.5
94.75
Maths 92%
ST
93.75
93.5
92.75
Maths 92%
CNID
73.75
73.5
72.75
Maths 90%
CNI
73.75
73.5
72.75
Maths 90%
CST
93.75
93.5
92.75
Maths 92%
CPH
91.75
91.5
90.75
Maths 92%
COTH
91.75
91.5
90.75
Maths 92%
St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off 2019 for BA English
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
Rider
GEN
98.75
98.25
98.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
PH
93.75
93.25
93.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
SC
93.75
93.25
93.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
ST
93.75
93.25
93.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
COTH
88.75
88.25
88.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
CST
88.75
88.25
88.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
CPH
93.75
93.25
93.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
CNID
78.75
78.25
78.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
CNI
78.75
78.25
78.75
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Hons. Mathematics
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
Rider
GEN
97.5
96.75
97.75
Include Maths in BFS
PH
90.5
89.75
90.75
Include Maths in BFS
SC
92.5
91.75
92.75
Include Maths in BFS
ST
92.5
91.75
92.75
Include Maths in BFS
COTH
82.5
81.75
82.75
Include Maths in BFS
CST
92.5
91.75
92.75
Include Maths in BFS
CPH
90.5
89.75
90.75
Include Maths in BFS
CNID
72.5
71.75
72.75
Include Maths in BFS
CNI
72.5
71.75
72.75
Include Maths in BFS
St. Stephens College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. History
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
GEN
98.5
97.25
98.5
PH
93.5
92.25
93.5
SC
93.5
92.25
93.5
ST
93.5
92.25
93.5
COTH
88.5
87.25
88.5
CST
93.5
92.25
93.5
CPH
93.5
92.25
93.5
CNID
78.5
77.25
78.5
CNI
78.5
77.25
78.5
St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. Philosophy
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
GEN
97
97
96.5
PH
95
95
94.5
SC
95
95
94.5
ST
95
95
94.5
COTH
87
87
86.5
CST
95
95
94.5
CPH
95
95
94.5
CNID
77
77
76.5
CNI
77
77
76.5
St. Stephens College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. Sanskrit
Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
Rider
GEN
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
PH
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
SC
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
ST
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
COTH
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
CST
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
CPH
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
CNID
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
CNI
65
65
65
Sanskrit at Class 10
St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Hons. Chemistry
Category
Science PCM%
GEN
96.33
PH
81.33
SC
91.33
ST
91.33
COTH
81.33
CST
81.33
CPH
81.33
CNID
71.33
CNI
71.33
St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for B.Sc Hons. Physics
Category
Science PCM%
Rider
GEN
96.66
PCM
PH
86.66
SC
91.66
ST
91.66
COTH
86.66
CST
86.66
CPH
86.66
CNID
71.66
CNI
71.66
St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Programme with Chemistry
Category
Science PCM%
Rider
GEN
95
PCM
PH
85
SC
90
ST
90
COTH
75
CST
90
CPH
85
CNID
70
CNI
70
Cut Off of St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Programme With Computer Science
Category
Science PCM/ PMC%
GEN
96.66
PH
81.66
SC
91.66
ST
91.66
COTH
81.66
CST
91.66
CPH
81.66
CNID
71.66
CNI
71.66
St. Stephen's College Previous year's Cut Off
Cutoff
2018
2017
2016
St. Stephens College Cut Off
