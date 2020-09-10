DU Admissions 2020: Check St. Stephen's College 2019 Course Wise Cut Off

St. Stephens College is one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi with the fourth NIRF ranking of DU colleges. Candidates need to secure good marks in Class XII to get a seat in this college.

The minimum cutoff required to get admission in St. Stephens College will be released by the Delhi University in the month of September. The University will release the minimum subject-wise cutoff in the online mode. St. Stephens College cut off is the minimum qualifying marks a candidate must obtain to be eligible for admission in their desired programmes.

Some other parameters are also considered while determining the St. Stephens College cut off 2020 by the authorities such as Best of Four subjects, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and others.

It is to be noted that the DU cutoff changes every year. However, candidates can take help from the previous years' St. Stephens cutoff while giving their preferences of courses and college. St. Stephens College previous years cutoff of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 has been mentioned below, candidates can refer to it and also get an idea about the cutoff trends.





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cutoff for BA Programme





Category Commerce Humanities Science GEN 98 96.5 98 PH 96 94.5 96 SC 96 94.5 96 ST 96 94.5 96 UR 83 81.5 83 CNID 78 76.5 78 CNI 78 76.5 78 COTH 88 86.5 88 CST 96 94.5 96 CPH 96 94.5 96





St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for BA Economics





Category Commerce Humanities Science Rider GEN 98.75 98.5 97.75 Maths 92% PH 93.75 93.5 92.75 Maths 92% SC 95.75 95.5 94.75 Maths 92% ST 93.75 93.5 92.75 Maths 92% CNID 73.75 73.5 72.75 Maths 90% CNI 73.75 73.5 72.75 Maths 90% CST 93.75 93.5 92.75 Maths 92% CPH 91.75 91.5 90.75 Maths 92% COTH 91.75 91.5 90.75 Maths 92%





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off 2019 for BA English





Category Commerce Humanities Science Rider GEN 98.75 98.25 98.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% PH 93.75 93.25 93.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% SC 93.75 93.25 93.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% ST 93.75 93.25 93.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% COTH 88.75 88.25 88.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% CST 88.75 88.25 88.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% CPH 93.75 93.25 93.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% CNID 78.75 78.25 78.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% CNI 78.75 78.25 78.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Hons. Mathematics





Category Commerce Humanities Science Rider GEN 97.5 96.75 97.75 Include Maths in BFS PH 90.5 89.75 90.75 Include Maths in BFS SC 92.5 91.75 92.75 Include Maths in BFS ST 92.5 91.75 92.75 Include Maths in BFS COTH 82.5 81.75 82.75 Include Maths in BFS CST 92.5 91.75 92.75 Include Maths in BFS CPH 90.5 89.75 90.75 Include Maths in BFS CNID 72.5 71.75 72.75 Include Maths in BFS CNI 72.5 71.75 72.75 Include Maths in BFS





St. Stephens College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. History





Category Commerce Humanities Science GEN 98.5 97.25 98.5 PH 93.5 92.25 93.5 SC 93.5 92.25 93.5 ST 93.5 92.25 93.5 COTH 88.5 87.25 88.5 CST 93.5 92.25 93.5 CPH 93.5 92.25 93.5 CNID 78.5 77.25 78.5 CNI 78.5 77.25 78.5





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. Philosophy





Category Commerce Humanities Science GEN 97 97 96.5 PH 95 95 94.5 SC 95 95 94.5 ST 95 95 94.5 COTH 87 87 86.5 CST 95 95 94.5 CPH 95 95 94.5 CNID 77 77 76.5 CNI 77 77 76.5





St. Stephens College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. Sanskrit





Category Commerce Humanities Science Rider GEN 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 PH 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 SC 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 ST 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 COTH 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 CST 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 CPH 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 CNID 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10 CNI 65 65 65 Sanskrit at Class 10





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Hons. Chemistry





Category Science PCM% GEN 96.33 PH 81.33 SC 91.33 ST 91.33 COTH 81.33 CST 81.33 CPH 81.33 CNID 71.33 CNI 71.33





St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for B.Sc Hons. Physics





Category Science PCM% Rider GEN 96.66 PCM PH 86.66 SC 91.66 ST 91.66 COTH 86.66 CST 86.66 CPH 86.66 CNID 71.66 CNI 71.66





St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Programme with Chemistry





Category Science PCM% Rider GEN 95 PCM PH 85 SC 90 ST 90 COTH 75 CST 90 CPH 85 CNID 70 CNI 70





Cut Off of St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Programme With Computer Science





Category Science PCM/ PMC% GEN 96.66 PH 81.66 SC 91.66 ST 91.66 COTH 81.66 CST 91.66 CPH 81.66 CNID 71.66 CNI 71.66





St. Stephen's College Previous year's Cut Off





Cutoff 2018 2017 2016 St. Stephens College Cut Off Click Here Click Here Click Here





