DU Admissions 2020: Check St. Stephen's College 2019 Course Wise Cut Off

DU Admissions 2020: St. Stephens College is one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi with the fourth NIRF ranking of DU colleges. As the DU cutoff changes every year, candidates need to score good marks in Class 12 to get a seat in this college.

Education | Written By Sakshi Garg | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

St. Stephens College is one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi with the fourth NIRF ranking of DU colleges. Candidates need to secure good marks in Class XII to get a seat in this college.

The minimum cutoff required to get admission in St. Stephens College will be released by the Delhi University in the month of September. The University will release the minimum subject-wise cutoff in the online mode. St. Stephens College cut off is the minimum qualifying marks a candidate must obtain to be eligible for admission in their desired programmes.

Some other parameters are also considered while determining the St. Stephens College cut off 2020 by the authorities such as Best of Four subjects, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and others.

It is to be noted that the DU cutoff changes every year. However, candidates can take help from the previous years' St. Stephens cutoff while giving their preferences of courses and college. St. Stephens College previous years cutoff of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 has been mentioned below, candidates can refer to it and also get an idea about the cutoff trends.


St. Stephen's College 2019 Cutoff for BA Programme


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

GEN

98

96.5

98

PH

96

94.5

96

SC

96

94.5

96

ST

96

94.5

96

UR

83

81.5

83

CNID

78

76.5

78

CNI

78

76.5

78

COTH

88

86.5

88

CST

96

94.5

96

CPH

96

94.5

96


St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for BA Economics


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

Rider

GEN

98.75

98.5

97.75

Maths 92%

PH

93.75

93.5

92.75

Maths 92%

SC

95.75

95.5

94.75

Maths 92%

ST

93.75

93.5

92.75

Maths 92%

CNID

73.75

73.5

72.75

Maths 90%

CNI

73.75

73.5

72.75

Maths 90%

CST

93.75

93.5

92.75

Maths 92%

CPH

91.75

91.5

90.75

Maths 92%

COTH

91.75

91.5

90.75

Maths 92%


St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off 2019 for BA English


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

Rider

GEN

98.75

98.25

98.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

PH

93.75

93.25

93.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

SC

93.75

93.25

93.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

ST

93.75

93.25

93.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

COTH

88.75

88.25

88.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

CST

88.75

88.25

88.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

CPH

93.75

93.25

93.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

CNID

78.75

78.25

78.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%

CNI

78.75

78.25

78.75

English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%


St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Hons. Mathematics


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

Rider

GEN

97.5

96.75

97.75

Include Maths in BFS

PH

90.5

89.75

90.75

Include Maths in BFS

SC

92.5

91.75

92.75

Include Maths in BFS

ST

92.5

91.75

92.75

Include Maths in BFS

COTH

82.5

81.75

82.75

Include Maths in BFS

CST

92.5

91.75

92.75

Include Maths in BFS

CPH

90.5

89.75

90.75

Include Maths in BFS

CNID

72.5

71.75

72.75

Include Maths in BFS

CNI

72.5

71.75

72.75

Include Maths in BFS


St. Stephens College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. History


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

GEN

98.5

97.25

98.5

PH

93.5

92.25

93.5

SC

93.5

92.25

93.5

ST

93.5

92.25

93.5

COTH

88.5

87.25

88.5

CST

93.5

92.25

93.5

CPH

93.5

92.25

93.5

CNID

78.5

77.25

78.5

CNI

78.5

77.25

78.5


St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. Philosophy


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

GEN

97

97

96.5

PH

95

95

94.5

SC

95

95

94.5

ST

95

95

94.5

COTH

87

87

86.5

CST

95

95

94.5

CPH

95

95

94.5

CNID

77

77

76.5

CNI

77

77

76.5


St. Stephens College 2019 Cut off for BA Hons. Sanskrit


Category

Commerce

Humanities

Science

Rider

GEN

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

PH

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

SC

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

ST

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

COTH

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

CST

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

CPH

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

CNID

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10

CNI

65

65

65

Sanskrit at Class 10


St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Hons. Chemistry


Category

Science PCM%

GEN

96.33

PH

81.33

SC

91.33

ST

91.33

COTH

81.33

CST

81.33

CPH

81.33

CNID

71.33

CNI

71.33


St. Stephen's College Cut off 2019 for B.Sc Hons. Physics


Category

Science PCM%

Rider

GEN

96.66

PCM

PH

86.66

SC

91.66

ST

91.66

COTH

86.66

CST

86.66

CPH

86.66

CNID

71.66

CNI

71.66


St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Programme with Chemistry


Category

Science PCM%

Rider

GEN

95

PCM

PH

85

SC

90

ST

90

COTH

75

CST

90

CPH

85

CNID

70

CNI

70


Cut Off of St. Stephen's College 2019 Cut off for B.Sc Programme With Computer Science


Category

Science PCM/ PMC%

GEN

96.66

PH

81.66

SC

91.66

ST

91.66

COTH

81.66

CST

91.66

CPH

81.66

CNID

71.66

CNI

71.66


St. Stephen's College Previous year's Cut Off


Cutoff

2018

2017

2016

St. Stephens College Cut Off

Click Here

Click Here

Click Here


National Testing Agency conducts Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission in postgraduate, M.Phil, PhD and few undergraduate courses offered at the university and affiliated colleges of Delhi University. DUET 2020 will be conducted in computer-based mode from September 6 to 11.


