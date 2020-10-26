DU Admissions 2020 Against 3rd Cut-Off List From Today; Know Process, Documents Required

DU Admission 2020: The Delhi University (DU) admission process against DU's 3rd cut-off list 2020 will begin from today, October 26, and will conclude on October 30. DU candidates aspiring to take admission in Delhi University can visit the official website of DU- du.ac.in to begin with the registration process. This year, the DU admission process is completely being held online due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University released the third cut-off list on Saturday for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21. Students meeting the 3rd cut-off will be invited Delhi University to register at the college websites for admissions from October 26 to October 30.

DU 3rd cut-off 2020 has been prepared based on the number of seats available after the admission process under first and second cut-off is over. Candidates who meet the cut-off score as per DU 2020 third cut off list can complete the document verification, admission approval and fee payment process.

With only a few seats left, various colleges have closed DU admission. A marginal dip in 3rd cut-offs for certain courses have been seen. More than 80% of the seats have already been filled from the first and second DU cut-off lists. The DU first cut-off 2020 list was released on October 10, and the DU second cut-off list was released on October 17.

“While 35,500 seats were filled under the first cut-off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under the second cut-off list. There are a total of 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the university,” a senior official said, reported PTI.

Candidates who meet the DU third cut-off 2020 but fail to attend the document verification on the stipulated time will not be given a chance to attend the document verification during the next round. A total of 66,263 seats for admission in UG programmes through DU admissions are being offered.

DU Admission Under 3rd Cut-Off: Documents Required

Class 10 marksheet

Class 10 Board Examination Certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Class 12 provisional certificate/ original certificate

Conduct certificate

Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate

OBC (non- creamy layer) certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs

DU Admission Process 2020

Candidates meeting the required DU third cut-off can apply for DU admission online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Check the college affiliated to DU and course-wise DU third cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit