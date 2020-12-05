DU Admissions 2020: 7th Cut-Off List To Be Out Today

Delhi University to release cut-off list

The Delhi University (DU) will release its 7th cut-off list for undergraduate courses today, December 5 at its website -- du.ac.in. The eligible candidates can apply for admission from December 7 (10 am) to December 9 (5 pm). The online facility to pay the admission fee will be available till December 11 (11:59 pm).

Candidates will have to score equal, or more marks than the cut-off list to be eligible for the admission.

Later, the University will release a 7th DU 2020 consolidated cut-off list for Science, BA, Arts, and Commerce courses offered by the participating colleges.

Earlier, the Delhi University released the 3rd PG merit list, and DU NCWEB special cut off list 2020 on December 3.

The Delhi University is offering 69,544 seats to eligible candidates in various undergraduate programmes. Out of the 69,554 UG seats, 66,263 are regular seats, whereas 3291 are supernumerary, including 1216 ECA quota and 2075 sports quota seats.

Most of the seats are offered on the basis of merit, while admission through entrance examinations is only conducted for 12 undergraduate programmes.

The University started releasing its merit lists from October 10 onward. Though, College for Vocational Studies, and St Stephens College released their merit lists separately on October 9, and September 15 respectively.

The CBSE board examinations were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. Half of the exams were conducted in an online-mode in July. Hence, the Delhi University admission process was also delayed.