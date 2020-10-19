Delhi University: Admission Process Under DU Second Cut-Off To Begin From Today

The Delhi University's admission process under the DU second cut-off list will commence from today, with principals saying they are all geared up for the process after the first round. Students had complained about experiencing technical glitches, problems in paying fees during the DU admission in the first round. The Delhi University announced its 2nd cut-off list 2020 on Saturday with many popular courses being closed for admissions and some courses seeing a minor decline in cut-offs.

The DU admission process under the second list will end on October 21.

Students will also have the option of cancelling or withdrawing their admissions and migrating to another college if they meet the cut-off.

Anu Srivastava, principal of Hindu College, said, "We are all geared up and we are good to handle a huge rush. There is no such issue of any change in the process and we are coordinating with the admission branch. We still have to fill Commerce and Economics seats, while there are 10 courses which have already been filled up."

Hindu College has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Philosophy unchanged at 97 per cent.

The college principal said that they are almost full and have only one or two seats remaining. Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said they have learnt from the shortcomings of the first cut-off and the college is focussed on Science courses, where seats are still vacant. The colleges are also expecting cancellations with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) results being announced.

"We have seen seats being filled up for BSc (Honours) Zoology which would not happen earlier. Even the BSc programme combination with Electronics has been filled up in the first list which is for the first time," Mr Khanna said.

Nearly 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. Last year, nearly 24,000 admissions had happened under the first list. Officials have attributed the substantial increase in admissions this year to the process being online and giving an opportunity to many outstation students to apply sitting in the comfort of their homes.

The DU first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will commence today (10 am onwards) and will end on October 21.

This year, the DU admission process is completely being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.