DU Admission Process Against First List Begins Today

DU UG admission begins today

Delhi University (DU) will commence the admission process under DU first cut-off list 2021 from today, October 4. Students who got shortlisted in the first list are eligible to appear for the DU admission process. Admission against the cut-off list will be held in online mode and will continue till October 6. DU cut-off list 2021 was released on October 1 in which eight colleges demand 100 per cent for 10 courses.

Students will be required to login to their DU admission portal using the asked credentials and select the preferred college and course. DU will verify the documents of the student and admission will be ensured after the verification of the minimum qualifications and cut-off requirement. Admission will be ensured after the final approval of the principal. Students will be required to pay the DU application fees to proceed with the admission process.

As per the guidelines issued by the DU, students who apply and their application gets rejected will be considered as fresh candidates.

"A candidate who 'applied' in any cut-off and for whom the admission was 'Approved by Principal' in a particular programme college but did not pay the fees and wish to seek admission in any subsequent cut-off will have to "cancel" his/her previously approved application and re-apply for a programme + college combination and repeat the process. A non-refundable cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 will be levied," stated the guidelines.

After paying the DU admission fee successfully, the students will be required to sign an online declaration stating,“All the information provided by me is correct. In case any information provided by me is found to be false and/or is not supported by the documents presented by me, I understand that the admission will be immediately cancelled and no fees will be refunded. I shall abide by all the rules and regulations laid down by the University and the College.”