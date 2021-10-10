DU Admission Process 2021: Admission Under 2nd Cut-Off List To Begin From Tomorrow

  • Home
The University of Delhi will commence the admission process against the second cut-off list from tomorrow, October 11.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 10, 2021 7:13 pm IST

DU admission under 2nd cut-off list begins from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi will commence the admission process against the second cut-off list from tomorrow, October 11. The DU 2nd cut-off list for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) courses was released on October 9. The second cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

Students who got shortlisted in the DU 2nd cut-off list will be able to apply for the admission using the students' dashboard. Students who have applied to college in respect to DU first cut-off list will be allowed to withdraw their admission if they want and apply for the fresh seat in the desired college as per the DU 2nd cut-off criteria.

In the second cut-off list various DU affiliated colleges have released their cut- if list, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College demanded 98.5 per cent cut-off for BSc (Honours) Computer Science. Aryabhatta College demanded the 98.5 per cent cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology. Ramjas College demands 100 per cent cut-off for political science programmes in the second list.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which demanded 100 per cent cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and B Com (Honours), has reduced to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent, respectively, in the DU second cut-off list. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa demands 98.75 per cent cut-off in the second list which was 100 per cent in the first cut-off list.

The admission process under DU second cut-off list will conclude on October 13.

DU is conducting the admission in around 70,00 seats for academic year 2021-22. Through DU 1st cut-off list, 36,130 students have secured admission into various courses. The university received a total of 60,904 applications in the first round of the admission process.

After the second cut-off list, DU will release three more cut-off lists and special cut-off lists depending upon the availability of seats.

