DU Admission: ECA Aspirants Can Register For Preferred Course, College Till Nov 12

Delhi University's ECA aspirants have time till November 12 to register for their preferred course and college, according to the varsity. The university had released a centralised extra-curricular activities (ECA) merit list of eligible candidates for each category/sub category with ranks for underg

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 11, 2021 9:07 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi University's ECA aspirants have time till November 12 to register for their preferred course and college, according to the varsity. The university had released a centralised extra-curricular activities (ECA) merit list of eligible candidates for each category/sub category with ranks for undergraduate admissions.

"The dashboard of eligible candidates as per centralized ECA merit list on the University UG admission portal will be open for registering their preferences for the allotment of programme and college from Wednesday, November 10 to Friday, November 12," the university said on the admission portal.

"All eligible candidates are informed that no further chance for registering their preferences for allotment of college and programme will be given after Wednesday, 12th November, 2021 (11.59 pm)," it said.

