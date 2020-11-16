  • Home
DU Admission Deferred For Entrance-Based Undergraduate Courses

DU Admission: The Delhi University on Sunday deferred spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses in view of many university departments and officials being affected by COVID-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 16, 2020 9:07 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Delhi University on Sunday deferred spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses in view of many university departments and officials being affected by COVID-19.

The university has also deferred till further notice the announcement of special cut-off for undergraduate courses for seats that are still vacant after admissions under five cut-off lists.

"Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID–19. Due to this, the spot admission to UG Entrance Based Courses and the special cut-off for UG Merit Based Courses have been deferred till further notice," university registrar Vikas Gupta said.

"However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display course-wise and category wise vacant seats in each college on November 18," he added.

More than 67,000 seats have been filled in various undergraduate courses in Delhi University so far. "A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under five cut-off lists.

Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the fifth cut-off list which was announced last Saturday," a senior university official said. There are total 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses at DU this year.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DU Admission Process
