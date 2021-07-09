How will students be admitted to Delhi University UG courses this year

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to start the registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes from mid-July. As Class 12 board exams across boards got cancelled and results are scheduled to be announced on the basis of alternative assessment methods, the DU admission process is also expected to be of a changed pattern. The university is also considering admission through Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to UG programmes.

Every year, colleges affiliated with the university declare cut-offs for courses and applicants meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The cut-off marks are the percentage marks secured by the candidates in the Class 12th board exams.

On June 2, the acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.

Professor Joshi said there are two possibilities to admit students to undergraduate first year courses -- either the CUCET will be held or it will not be conducted. "If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year as the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly," Professor Joshi said.

A decision from the Education Ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).