Admission Against DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Starts Tomorrow

DU Admission 2020: Students can take admission at Delhi University (DU) against the DU third cut-off list from tomorrow. DU has released the DU third cut-off list on Saturday, October 24, for admission to undergraduate (UG) degree courses for the academic session 2020-21 at the university. The university will allow the students meeting the required 3rd cut-off to register at the college websites for admission to the DU affiliated colleges against the third DU cut-off list between October 26 and October 28. According to data released by the university, more than 82 per cent seats at DU have already been filled against the DU first cut-off list and DU second cut-off list.

The DU first cut-off 2020 was released on October 10 and around 35,500 seats were filled under the first DU cut-off 2020 list. The university had released the DU second cut-off list on October 17 and admission against the DU second cut-off list closed on Wednesday, October 21 with 22,147 students taking admission against the vacant seats. Students willing to change courses and colleges now, also have the provision to change their choices and take admission against the DU third cut-off list. To change DU colleges and courses, candidates have to withdraw their previous admission taken against 1st or 2nd cut-off list at DU and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.

DU Admission Process 2020

Candidates scoring above the DU third cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU third cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit