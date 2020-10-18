DU Admission Against Second Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow; Apply By October 21

Admission against the DU second cut-off list starts tomorrow. The University of Delhi (DU) released the DU second cut-off list on Saturday, October 17, for admission to undergraduate degree programmes for the academic session 2020-21. DU will allow the candidates to register at the college websites for admission to the DU affiliated colleges against the second DU cut-off list from October 19 to October 21. Unlike previous years, DU this year has been following a contactless admission process. Candidates meeting the second DU cut-off can register online at the specific colleges and upload the required documents.

The DU first cut-off 2020 was released on October 10 and admissions against the first cut-off list closed on Wednesday, October 14. According to data shared by the university, as many as 34,814 aspirants have paid the fees out of the total 59,730 students who applied for admissions against the first DU cut-off list.

|| ALSO READ DU Second Cut-Off 2020 List Released; Check Details ||

The university has also allowed the candidates who took admission against the first cut-off change the selected college and courses as per the merit and DU second cut-off list. To change colleges and courses, students have to withdraw their previous admission and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.

Steps To Withdraw Previous DU UG Admission

Download the DU UG admission cancellation form from du.ac.in

Fill the required details

Submit to withdraw the previous DU UG admission

Cancellation fee will be adjusted with the previous admission fee and the refund will be credited to the DU wallet

On the home page of the college, apply for admission against the DU second cut-off

Select new college and course

Pay the DU UG admission fee

Submit

DU Admission Process 2020

Candidates scoring above the DU second cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU second cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

Each affiliated college of Delhi University has issued a set of guidelines to admit students to their colleges. The respective colleges affiliated to the Delhi University will verify the documents uploaded by the candidates during the online contactless admission process and after scrutiny will approve the admission.