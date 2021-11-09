DU Admission Against 5th Cut-Off Begins Today

DU UG admissions against 5th cut-off list begins today

The Delhi University has started the admission against the 5th cut-off list today, November 9. The university had released its fifth cut-off list on Monday, with some colleges reopening admissions in a few courses for General category students. As many as 68,849 students have secured admissions to the university since the first cut-off list was released.

Students can apply against the DU 5th cut-off list till November 10 (11:59 pm). Applicants can, however, pay the admission fee against the fourth cut-off list by November 12 (5 pm). If seats remain vacant after 5th list, the university will also release a special drive cut-off list on November 13.

DU Admission Process 2021

Candidates scoring above the DU fifth cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU third cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

The Ramjas College has reopened admissions for BA(Honours) Sanskrit and seats are still available in BCom (Honours) (97.75 per cent), BA(Honours) History (96.75 per cent), BA (Honours) Hindi (91.25 per cent), BA (honours) English (97 per cent) and BA (honours) Economics (98.25 per cent).

The Lady Shri Ram College has reopened admissions for BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Philosophy at 98.50 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Journalism has come down to 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.50 per cent from the fourth cut-off list.

The Aryabhatta College has reopened admissions for BA (Honours) History for the unreserved category, Political Science (Honours) and BCom for the OBC category, BSc (Honours) Computer Science for the SC category and BA Programme (Economics and History) for the EWS category.

At Miranda House, only two courses are available for General category students -- BA (Honours) History (98.75 per cent) and BA (Honours) Sociology (97.75 per cent).

The Kirori Mal College still has seats available under BA (Honours) Economics (98.25 per cent), BA (Honours) English (97.25 per cent), BA (honours)History (97.25 per cent).

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also had released its second cut-off on Monday. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

The Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off at 82 per cent for BCom in NCWEB 2nd cut-off list, a decline of five per cent from the first list, while Maitreyi College has kept it at 81 per cent, down from 83 per cent in the first list.

The admission to the course has closed at Hansraj College and Miranda House. The minimum marks required for getting admission to BA Programme (Economics + Political Science) are 82 per cent for Jesus and Mary College, down by four per cent from the first list while admissions are closed at Miranda House and Hansraj College.