DU Admission Against 4th Cut-Off List To Start Tomorrow; Apply By November 4

DU 4th Cut-Off List Announced; Admission Starts Tomorrow

Admission against the DU fourth cut-off list will start tomorrow, November 2 from 10 am. The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU fourth cut-off list on Saturday, October 31, for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at the university for the academic session 2020-2021. The DU 4th cut-off lists are available on the college websites and a compiled DU fourth cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce programmes has been updated on the official website -- du.ac.in. Candidates meeting the DU 4th cut-off can apply online at the college websites for admission to the university and its affiliated colleges. The admission process against the DU 4th cut-off list will continue till November 4 upto 5 pm. DU this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms associated with it.

Admission against the DU first cut-off list started on October 12. The university had released the DU second cut-off list on October 17 and DU third cut-off list on October 24. According to data shared by the university, so far, a total of 45,542 out of 70,000 seats have been filled. "Over 55,000 seats were filled earlier, however, after cancellations and withdrawals, the final number is 45,542," a DU official said on Saturday. As per the fourth DU cut-off list, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses.

The university has also allowed the candidates who took admission against the previous cut-off lists including DU first cut-off, DU second cut-off list and DU third cut-off list, to change the selected college and courses as per the merit and DU fourth cut-off list. To change DU colleges and already applied courses, students have to withdraw their previous admission and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.

DU Admission Process 2020

Candidates meeting the required DU 4th cut-off can register online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU fourth cut-off 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course as per eligibility

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Upload documents online in specified formats

Step 6: Pay the DU admission fee 2020

Step 7: Submit

Each affiliated college of Delhi University has issued a set of guidelines to admit students to their colleges. The respective colleges affiliated to the Delhi University will verify the documents uploaded by the candidates during the online contactless admission process and after scrutiny will approve the admission.