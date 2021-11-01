DU Admission Against 4th Cut-Off Begins Today; 60,000+ Seats Already Filled

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to apply for admission against the DU 4th cut-off list is November 2 (representational)

Undergraduate admission against Delhi University’s fourth cut-off list will begin today, November 1, at 10 am. Eligible candidates can apply for DU admission through the admission dashboard on the official website. Since the first cut-off list was declared on October 1, a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees. DU has around 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

The last date to apply for admission is November 2 and the deadline for fee payment for approved students is November 6.

Based on the availability of seats, DU may release the 5th UG cut-off list on November 8.

Unreserved category seats were already filled in some sought-after colleges like the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists.

At the Hansraj College, BA Economics, BA History and BCom (Honours) courses are open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for unreserved category students.

At the Kirori Mal College, BA Economics, BA History and BA English and BCom (Honours) courses are open for admission.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed the admission process for BCom (Honours) and Economics courses for general category students.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has announced Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for undergraduate courses.

While admission to most of the undergraduate courses at DU is based on merit, admission to some programmes are based on the entrance exam result.